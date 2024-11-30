Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8: A Flagship Showdown

Compare the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 with insights on design, display, performance, cameras, and battery to choose the best flagship for your needs.

Oppo continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its flagship Find X8 series, offering two premium devices that cater to slightly different user preferences: the Oppo Find X8 Pro and the Oppo Find X8. Both smartphones boast cutting-edge features, but they differ in size, display technology, camera capabilities, and more. This detailed comparison will help you decide which one aligns with your needs.\

Design and Build Quality: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

When it comes to design, both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 exude premium quality. Both devices are crafted with a Gorilla Glass 7i front and back, reinforced by an aluminum frame, offering durability and an elegant finish.

The Find X8 Pro is the larger and heavier device, with dimensions of 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and a weight of 215 grams. It is ideal for users who prefer a larger device with a more substantial feel in hand. In comparison, the Find X8 is more compact and lightweight, measuring 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm and weighing only 193 grams. This makes it more comfortable to hold and easier to use for those who prefer smaller devices.

Both devices are certified IP68/IP69 dust and water-resistant, ensuring protection against submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This level of durability makes both models suitable for users who value ruggedness without compromising on aesthetics.\

Display: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

The display is one area where the Find X8 Pro shines. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, offering a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels with a pixel density of around 450 PPI. The LTPO technology allows for dynamic refresh rates, enhancing battery efficiency while maintaining smooth visuals. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, the Pro model delivers unparalleled visibility, even under direct sunlight.

On the other hand, the Find X8 comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels and a slightly higher pixel density of 460 PPI. While it lacks LTPO technology, it still supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Ultra HDR image processing. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring durability against scratches and accidental drops.

Performance: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

Under the hood, both devices are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (3 nm) chipset, making them performance powerhouses. The octa-core CPU configuration features:

1 Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.63 GHz

3 Cortex-X4 cores at 3.3 GHz

4 Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4 GHz

The devices also share the Immortalis-G925 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics performance for gaming and other intensive tasks. Whether you’re multitasking or enjoying graphic-heavy games, both smartphones deliver exceptional performance without lags or stutters.

Both phones ship with Android 15, running Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15 interface. Oppo promises up to five major Android upgrades, ensuring these devices remain future-proof for years to come.

Cameras: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

The Oppo Find X8 Pro stands out in the camera department with its quad-camera setup, tailored for photography enthusiasts:

50 MP wide sensor (f/1.6) with multi-directional PDAF and OIS for sharp and stable shots.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom) for detailed zoomed-in shots.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens (6x optical zoom) with dual-pixel PDAF for long-range photography.

50 MP ultrawide lens (120˚) for capturing expansive landscapes.

The Find X8, on the other hand, features a triple-camera setup that includes:

50 MP wide sensor (f/1.8) with multi-directional PDAF and OIS.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom) with OIS.

50 MP ultrawide lens (120˚) for wide-angle photography.

Both models come with Hasselblad Color Calibration, laser autofocus, and advanced video capabilities, including 4K video recording at 30/60fps, 10-bit HDR video, and Dolby Vision. However, the Find X8 Pro’s 6x optical zoom lens and larger sensor size in the primary camera give it an edge for professional-grade photography.

The selfie camera on both models is a 32 MP wide lens, supporting 4K video recording and gyro-EIS, ensuring stable and sharp selfies.

Battery Life and Charging: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

Battery life is another area where the Find X8 Pro takes the lead. It houses a larger 5910 mAh Si/C battery, compared to the 5630 mAh battery in the Find X8. Both devices support:

80W wired charging

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

The slightly larger battery in the Pro model offers a marginally better screen-on time, making it a better choice for heavy users.

Storage and RAM Options: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

Both devices come with multiple storage and RAM configurations, offering up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. However, the Find X8 Pro has fewer base variants compared to the Find X8, which offers a wider range of options, including a 256GB storage with 16GB RAM configuration.

Both devices use UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast read and write speeds for smooth performance.

Additional Features: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

One standout feature exclusive to the Find X8 Pro is satellite connectivity support, available in its 1TB/16GB RAM variant. This feature ensures connectivity in remote areas where conventional networks may not be available.

Both models share other premium features, such as stereo speakers, under-display fingerprint sensors, and advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Colors and Aesthetics: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Oppo Find X8

The Find X8 Pro is available in Space Black, Pearl White, and Blue, while the Find X8 offers additional colors, including Star Grey and Shell Pink, along with the standard Space Black and Blue. If aesthetics play a role in your decision, the Find X8 provides more variety to choose from.

Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

Choose Oppo Find X8 Pro if:

You prioritize professional-grade photography with advanced zoom capabilities.

A larger, brighter LTPO AMOLED display is essential for your usage.

You want satellite connectivity for remote communication.

A larger battery capacity is a significant factor for your needs.

Choose Oppo Find X8 if:

You prefer a more compact and lightweight device.

Slightly more affordable options with similar performance matter to you.

A wider range of color options appeals to your taste.

Both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 are flagship devices that excel in their respective areas. The Find X8 Pro is tailored for users seeking cutting-edge photography and display technology, while the Find X8 is an excellent choice for those wanting a more compact and budget-friendly alternative without sacrificing performance.