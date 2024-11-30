Realme V60 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5,600mAh Battery Launched in China: Price, Specifications

Discover the newly launched Realme V60 Pro in China featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,600mAh battery, and superior IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance.

The Realme V60 Pro has officially been introduced in China, enhancing the Realme V-series with its advanced features and robust specifications. This new model is notable for its IP68 + IP69 rating, signifying superior water and dust resistance—a first for the series. Equipped with a powerful 5,600mAh battery and a high-definition 120Hz display, the device is designed to cater to the tech-savvy user. It also boasts a 50MP primary camera, setting a new standard for mobile photography within the series.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme V60 Pro is priced competitively, with the base model (12GB + 256GB) starting at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). There is also a higher capacity version (12GB + 512GB) available for CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,000). The smartphone is currently on sale in China and comes in three attractive colors: Lucky Red, Rock Black, and Obsidian Gold.

Key Specifications and Features

Display

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display that provides clear and vibrant visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the smoothness of animations and transitions.

Processor and Memory

Under the hood, the Realme V60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for efficient graphical performance. The device offers ample storage options with configurations of 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, both expandable via microSD card.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera backed by a secondary sensor, ensuring high-quality images and videos. A front-facing 8MP lens caters to selfies and video chats.

Operating System

Running on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, the phone offers a user-friendly interface with the latest software features.

Battery and Charging

A significant highlight is the device’s 5,600mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, allowing for rapid power-ups.

Additional Features

For security, the Realme V60 Pro includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also maintains a slim profile at 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99 mm and weighs 196 grams. Connectivity options are comprehensive, including 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

What Sets It Apart?

The Realme V60 Pro positions itself as a premium option within the lineup. While it shares the display size and processor with its siblings, it advances with a larger 50MP camera, increased battery capacity, and enhanced storage and RAM options. Additionally, it boasts upgraded resistance ratings, making it a durable and powerful smartphone choice.