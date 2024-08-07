OPPO India Enhances Reno12 Series with New Livephoto Feature During Members’ Mega Sale

Discover the new Livephoto feature in OPPO India's Reno12 series and take advantage of exclusive deals during the Members' Mega Sale, available until August 31.

OPPO India has launched an innovative Livephoto feature for its Reno12 series, branded as “Your Everyday AI Companion.” This feature allows users to create short, moving pictures using various lenses, including wide-angle, main, and telephoto. The newly integrated feature benefits from advanced AI algorithms that enhance photo clarity by optimizing lighting and color elements.

Coinciding with the second anniversary of OPPO Members’ Mega Sale Day, the company has announced a slew of exclusive offers on a range of products. These promotions are accessible both online at the OPPO e-Store and through offline retail partners, running through August 31.

Exclusive Offers for OPPO Customers

Offline Deals:

Customers can enjoy up to 10% cashback and no-cost EMIs for six months with select banks, including SBI Cards, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank among others.

New postpaid customers of Reliance Jio on plans starting at ₹649 are eligible for benefits totaling ₹2250.

Zero Down Payment options are available on the latest OPPO products through leading financiers.

Online Deals at OPPO E-Store:

An OPPO Exclusive Raffle promises assured prizes, including various OPPO smartphones and exclusive coupons.

Discounts up to 68% on the latest smartphones when bundled with Enco Buds 2.

Members of the My OPPO Program can activate their accounts to receive 8.8X reward points on smartphone purchases.

Additional discounts on accessories start at ₹88, with limited coupons offering significant price reductions.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Innovative Features and Deals

The introduction of the Livephoto feature in the Reno12 series reflects OPPO’s commitment to enhancing user experience through technology. This feature not only provides creative ways to capture and share moments but also showcases the company’s advancement in integrating AI with everyday technology.

Moreover, the array of deals and offers during the Members’ Mega Sale Day illustrates OPPO’s strategy to reward its loyal customer base and attract new users with value-driven propositions. These promotions, available until the end of August, are designed to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement with the brand.