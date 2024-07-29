OPPO K12x 5G: Military-Grade Durability Meets Affordable 5G at INR 12,999

OPPO K12x 5G launched in India with military-grade durability, 5G connectivity, a large battery, and a powerful camera, all for INR 12,999.

OPPO India today launched the K12x 5G, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone focused on durability. Priced at INR 12,999, the K12x 5G boasts a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a segment-first “Splash Touch” technology for wet-finger operation. The phone will be available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet starting August 2nd on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

Key Features

Durability: 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body with twice-reinforced Panda Glass display, a High-Strength Alloy Frame, Sponge Bionic Cushioning, and Shock-Absorbing Foam.

Display: 6.67-inch 120Hz display with up to 1000 nits brightness, Amazon HD, and Widevine L1 certifications.

Battery: 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, promising four years of optimal usage.

Camera: 32MP AI dual rear camera with HDR 3.0 and a 2MP portrait lens, plus an 8MP front camera.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, up to 8GB RAM (expandable), and up to 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Software: Android 14 with two OS updates and three years of security updates.

Additional Features

The K12x 5G also features AI Linkboost for stable signals in crowded areas, an Ultra Volume mode for a 300% speaker boost, noise filtering for calls, and Turbo Torch with four brightness modes.

On August 2nd, customers can avail a INR 1,000 instant discount on select banks and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.