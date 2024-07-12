OPPO India Introduces AI-Powered Reno12 Series, Starting at INR 32,999

OPPO India has unveiled the Reno12 series, marking the company’s significant move towards democratizing AI phones in the country. Positioned as “Your Everyday AI Companion,” the Reno12 series boasts an array of AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and Smart Image Matting 2.0, enabling users to capture stunning photos effortlessly. The devices also incorporate the AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, which encompasses AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to boost daily productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Reno12 Pro 5G comes in two variants:

12GB + 256GB: INR 36,999

12GB + 512GB: INR 40,999

The Reno12 5G is priced at INR 32,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Reno12 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting July 18th, while the Reno12 5G will hit the shelves on July 25th through the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO’s Vision for AI-Driven Smartphones

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, emphasized the Reno12 series’ significance as a catalyst for broader AI phone adoption. He highlighted OPPO’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, stating that the Reno series exemplifies their advanced GenAI capabilities, futuristic design, and exceptional energy efficiency. OPPO envisions AI transforming how users interact with their devices, making them more personalized and intuitive.

Elegant Design with Robust Build

The Reno12 Pro features a distinct Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen with a 43-degree curve, resulting in remarkably slim bezels and an impressive 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. Both devices are equipped with 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless navigation, and a 1200nits peak HDR brightness ensures excellent visibility even in bright conditions.

The smartphones boast 10-bit panels capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals. The Reno12 Pro 5G, available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown, showcases a dual-textured Panda Glass back with anti-glare technology. In contrast, the Reno12 5G, available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver, boasts a Gorilla Glass 7i display and unique finishes.

To ensure durability, the Reno12 Series incorporates an aerospace-grade High-Strength Alloy Framework and OPPO’s All-Round Armour protection. Both devices are IP65 rated for dust and water resistance, further underscoring their robust build.

Advanced AI Camera Capabilities

The Reno12 Pro boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Reno12, on the other hand, features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Both models prioritize AI capabilities for image enhancement, including features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Studio, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy and AI Productivity

The Reno12 Series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, co-developed by OPPO and MediaTek, to achieve an optimal balance between power efficiency and performance. The chipset’s next-gen MediaTek APU 655 significantly boosts AI performance, enabling features like AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Recording Summary for enhanced productivity.

Battery Life and Charging

Both phones feature 5000mAh batteries with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging technology, allowing for a full charge in just 46 minutes. OPPO’s Smart Charging utilizes machine learning to optimize battery longevity, ensuring sustained performance for over four years. The OPPO Trinity Engine further extends battery life through real-time AI-based optimization.

A New Standard for AI Smartphones in India

The Reno12 Series sets a new benchmark in India by offering comprehensive AI capabilities within its price range. The integration of OPPO’s latest AI Imaging advancements and GenAI features positions the Reno12 Series as a compelling choice for users seeking an AI-powered smartphone experience.