Whirlpool of India Unveils Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerators: Where Heritage Meets Modernity

Whirlpool of India launches Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerators, blending Indian artistry with modern technology for superior performance and aesthetics.

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has introduced the Ice Magic Pro Glass Door refrigerator range, a fusion of elegant design and advanced technology. This new line of single-door refrigerators is inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage, bringing a touch of artistry to modern Indian homes.

Celebrating Indian Artistry

The Ice Magic Pro Glass Door refrigerators are available in three unique designs:

Gold Dust: Reflecting the intricate patterns and earthy tones of Kashmir’s Pashmina shawls, a tribute to local craftsmanship.

Silvia: Inspired by Indian silver artistry, combining floral and natural motifs to showcase the nation’s heritage.

Night Bloom: An ode to serenity and devotion, featuring moonlit flowers against a night sky, inspired by the sacredness of florals in Indian culture.

Innovative Features for Modern Living

Beyond their striking aesthetics, the Ice Magic Pro Glass Door refrigerators boast a range of features designed for optimal performance:

Up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness: Whirlpool’s Microblock Technology preserves the nutritional value of food for up to a week.

12 Hours of Milk Preservation: Maintains the freshness and quality of milk even during power outages.

Insulated Capillary Technology: Enables faster cooling and reduces temperature fluctuations.

Effective Space Management: Offers ample storage space for large vessels.

Energy Efficiency: Reduces energy consumption to help lower electricity bills.

A Blend of Style and Functionality

Mr. Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing at Whirlpool of India, stated, “At Whirlpool, we aim to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through products that offer style, functionality, and durability. With the Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerator Range, we are proud to provide a unique blend of design and advanced features. We want our customers to feel a sense of pride and ownership with these appliances, which also reflect their personalities.”

The Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Range is available in 192L and 207L capacities. For further details, please visit www.whirlpoolindia.com.