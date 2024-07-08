AICTE and OPPO India Launch “Generation Green” Campaign for 5,000 Student Internships

AICTE and OPPO India launch the "Generation Green" campaign, offering 5,000 green internships to empower students with sustainability skills and promote a greener future.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and OPPO India have joined forces to introduce the “Generation Green” campaign. This 100-day program, managed by 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), aims to foster green skills among young people by offering 5,000 internship opportunities across colleges in India.

Empowering Future Leaders in Sustainability

This initiative aligns with LinkedIn’s 2023 Global Green Skills Report, which highlights that job seekers with green skills are 29% more likely to be hired. The program will equip students with climate-conscious skills to prepare them for future career opportunities in sustainability.

OPPO India: Pioneering Green Internships

OPPO India stands out as the first electronics manufacturing company to offer green internships through AICTE. This partnership is a significant step towards promoting sustainability in the industry and empowering students to become changemakers.

Internship Opportunities for All Streams

The program welcomes students from both technical and non-technical backgrounds. Interns will engage in hands-on activities to develop skills in project management, sustainability practices, communication, collaboration, research, and data analysis.

Fostering Environmental Awareness

The “Generation Green” campaign will include the Green Pledge, awareness sessions, E-surveys, and Green Day celebrations to raise environmental awareness among students.

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

Dr TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop their skills and contribute to sustainability efforts.”

Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India: “We are nurturing 5,000 sustainability champions who are going to further influence the next generation of changemakers.”

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE: “We are pleased to partner with OPPO India to offer 5,000 sustainability internships.”

Application and Certification

Students can apply for the internships through the AICTE internship portal or the dedicated website: www.iamgenerationgreen.com [invalid URL removed]. Upon successful completion, interns will receive certificates jointly accredited by AICTE, OPPO India, and 1M1B.