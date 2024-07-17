OPPO India Sets Record with Reno12 Series AI Avatar Creation

OPPO Reno12 series sets record for AI avatars, launches with Generative AI, cashback, financing, and chances to win an international trip.

OPPO India has made history by becoming the first smartphone brand to secure a spot in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. The company achieved this by creating an impressive 13,000 AI avatars in a single day using the AI Studio feature on its Reno12 series smartphones. This innovative feature harnesses the power of Generative AI technology to transform photos into unique digital avatars.

A Milestone in AI Innovation

This achievement, accomplished on AI Appreciation Day (July 16th, 2024), highlights OPPO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology in the smartphone industry. It also showcases the capabilities of the Reno12 series, demonstrating how AI can enhance user experiences in creative and engaging ways.

Reno12 Pro 5G Sales Launch and Exciting Offers

The record-breaking Reno12 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting July 18th, 2024, on the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and at mainline retail outlets. Prices start at INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and INR 40,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

To celebrate, OPPO is offering new buyers who purchase the Reno12 series and activate the My OPPO app between July 18th and 26th the chance to win prizes, including an international holiday, OPPO Reno12 devices, dining vouchers, and OPPO Enco Buds 2.

Launch Offers

The Reno12 series launch comes with several attractive offers*: