Oppo Reno 12 Pro: A Stylish Blend of AI and Affordability

Oppo’s Reno series has consistently delivered premium smartphones with a focus on design. The Reno 12 Pro continues this tradition, introducing a fresh perspective on AI integration at a more accessible price point.

Design Aesthetics:

The Reno 12 Pro boasts a sleek and modern design with a glittery matte finish on the back panel. It feels remarkably light at 180 grams, and the quad-curve display enhances both the aesthetics and ergonomics. The vertical camera layout adds a touch of sophistication, while the unique glazing design sets it apart from its predecessor. With an IP65 rating, the phone is also resistant to dust and water, ensuring durability.

AI-Powered Features:

Oppo is making a concerted effort to democratize AI technology, and the Reno 12 Pro exemplifies this commitment. It comes equipped with a range of AI-powered features that were once exclusive to high-end devices. The Magic eraser, for instance, leverages AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from photos. Additionally, the AI Summary feature condenses lengthy articles, making information consumption more efficient. These features are just the tip of the iceberg, as Oppo hints at more extensive AI capabilities in upcoming devices.

Competitive Pricing:

At Rs 36,999, the Reno 12 Pro challenges the notion that AI-powered smartphones must come with a hefty price tag. Oppo is strategically positioning this device to attract a broader audience who may have previously been priced out of the AI smartphone market. This move aligns with the growing trend of making advanced technologies accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro emerges as a compelling option for those seeking a stylish smartphone that doesn’t skimp on AI features. By focusing on design, AI integration, and affordability, Oppo is carving out a unique niche in the competitive smartphone landscape. It signifies a step towards a future where AI-powered devices are not just a luxury but a standard feature accessible to all.