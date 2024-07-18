Xbox Gets Cheeky with Deadpool-Inspired Controller Giveaway

As the much-anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie inches closer to its premiere, an unexpected collaboration has materialized between the film franchise and Xbox. The unlikely duo has joined forces to unveil a one-of-a-kind promotional item: a custom-designed Xbox controller, supposedly the brainchild of Deadpool himself. This exclusive controller not only showcases Deadpool’s iconic red and black color scheme but also boasts a playful surprise on its backside – a sculpted replica of his rear end.

Sweepstakes Details and Additional Merchandise

While this eye-catching controller isn’t available for purchase, Xbox is generously offering it as the grand prize in a sweepstakes contest. Aspiring winners simply need to retweet the official sweepstakes post on Twitter (now X) and make sure they’re following the Xbox account to be eligible. The contest will run until August 11th, with the winner receiving not only the Deadpool controller but also a custom Deadpool-themed Xbox Series X console and stand.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Xbox has another treat in store for Deadpool enthusiasts. Starting July 22nd, the first 1,000 customers to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will receive a complementary Deadpool controller holder, adding another layer of personalization to their gaming setup.

The partnership between Xbox and “Deadpool & Wolverine” demonstrates a creative approach to movie promotion, blending gaming culture with the irreverent humor that defines the Deadpool character. It’s a testament to the evolving landscape of marketing, where unexpected collaborations can captivate audiences and generate buzz.

The collaboration between Xbox and the “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie has resulted in a unique promotional campaign that is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans. The Deadpool-inspired controller, with its cheeky design and exclusive sweepstakes, is a testament to the creative ways brands can leverage pop culture to engage audiences. As the contest unfolds and more fans get their hands on Deadpool-themed merchandise, it’s clear that this partnership is a win-win for both Xbox and the movie franchise.