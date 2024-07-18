IRCTC Cautions Users Against Ticket Refund Scams and Fake Apps

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently alerted users about ongoing online scams aiming to exploit unsuspecting individuals seeking ticket refunds. These scams frequently utilize Google ads to appear legitimate, misleading users into divulging sensitive information or downloading malicious software.

Beware of False Refund Claims via Google Ads

The IRCTC has emphasized that it never requests personal banking info or asks users to install remote control apps such as AnyDesk. Users are strongly advised to exercise caution when encountering Google ads promising ticket refunds, as these are often fraudulent attempts to steal financial data. The CyberDost handle, operated by the Telecom department, has echoed this warning on X (formerly Twitter), urging users to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams.

Fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ App Campaign

In addition to the Google ads scam, the IRCTC has also warned Android smartphone users about a deceptive campaign involving fake versions of the official IRCTC Rail Connect app. These campaigns often utilize phishing links to lure users into downloading malicious apps that can compromise their devices and personal information. To avoid falling prey to such scams, the IRCTC advises users to only download the app from official app stores like Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Furthermore, users should refrain from clicking on suspicious links or engaging with messages that prompt them to download apps from unofficial sources.

The IRCTC’s proactive approach in alerting users about these scams underscores the importance of staying informed and cautious in the digital age. By remaining vigilant and adhering to official channels, users can safeguard themselves against fraudulent activities and enjoy a secure online experience when booking train tickets and seeking refunds.