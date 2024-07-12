Oppo Reno 12 Series Debuts in India: A New Era of AI-Powered Smartphones

The stage is set for Oppo’s highly anticipated Reno 12 series launch in India, a move that signifies the brand’s foray into the fiercely competitive AI-driven smartphone sector. Scheduled for Friday, July 12th, at 12:00 PM IST, this event promises to unveil two new powerhouses, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, designed to build upon the success of their predecessors and redefine the smartphone experience.

Unveiling the Future: How to Witness the Launch

Eager tech enthusiasts and Oppo fans can catch all the action live. The Oppo Reno 12 series launch will be streamed on Oppo’s YouTube channel, offering a virtual front-row seat to witness the unveiling of these cutting-edge devices. Stay tuned for an in-depth look at the features, specifications, and Oppo Reno 12 series price in India.

A Glimpse into the Oppo Reno 12 Series: What Awaits

The Reno 12 series is poised to impress with its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, built on a 4nm process. This technological marvel is set to unlock a new realm of AI capabilities, enhancing features like AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and the advanced AI Eraser 2.0.

Users can expect a visual treat with the Indian variant’s 6.7-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Durability is also a key focus, with the base model featuring Gorilla Glass 7i protection and the Pro version showcasing the even tougher Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Additionally, both models come with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring peace of mind in various environments.

Under the hood, a robust 5,000mAh battery is anticipated to power both phones, complemented by the lightning-fast 80W SuperVOOC charging technology for minimal downtime.

The camera setups are where the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are expected to differentiate themselves. While both models will boast a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, the standard Reno 12 will include a 2MP macro camera. In contrast, the Pro variant is rumored to sport a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capabilities, extendable up to 20x digital zoom for capturing stunning details from afar.

The Oppo Reno 12 series India launch is undoubtedly a pivotal moment for the brand and the Indian smartphone market. Stay connected for live updates, in-depth reviews, and insights into how this series is poised to reshape the landscape of mobile technology.