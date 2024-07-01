Oppo Reno 12 Series with AI Features Launching in India Soon

Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, is gearing up to introduce the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro to the Indian market, following their global launch last week. In anticipation of this release, Oppo has begun highlighting the innovative AI capabilities integrated into these devices.

Oppo Reno 12 Series: AI Features at a Glance

Elevating Photography with Generative AI

The Reno 12 Series incorporates Gen AI in Photography to revolutionize the way users capture and edit images. AI Eraser 2.0 enables the removal of unwanted elements, such as people or objects, from photos with a simple touch. AI Clear Face technology enhances facial details for clearer, more defined portraits. Additionally, AI Studio allows users to create personalized digital avatars, similar to Apple’s Memoji. AI Best Take and AI Perfect Shot assist in capturing ideal group photos by automatically selecting the best shots and optimizing settings.

AI for Productivity

The Reno 12 series also introduces an AI Toolbox, equipped with tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak for various tasks. The AI Recording Summary function can condense office meeting content and provide notes and summaries in both English and Hindi.

AI for Efficiency and Connectivity

AI Clear Voice utilizes AI algorithms to reduce background noise by 40db during voice and video calls. Oppo’s Trinity Engine dynamically adjusts power consumption to optimize battery life, while Smart Charging adapts to user habits to maintain peak battery performance over time.