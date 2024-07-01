WhatsApp Simplifies Event Planning with New Feature

Meta’s popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is introducing a new Events feature designed to streamline the organization of meetings, gatherings, and other events directly within group chats.

Expanding Access and Functionality

Initially available only in Community Group chats, this feature is now being extended to regular group chats as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.20 update. This wider release will make it easier for users to plan and coordinate events with friends, family, and colleagues.

Creating and Managing Events

The Events feature allows users to create events within their group chats by entering details such as the event name, description, date, location, and information about any associated voice or video call. Once an event is created, group members can accept or reject invitations, and the event creator can update details as needed.

Privacy and Future Enhancements

As with all WhatsApp communications, events in group chats will remain private, accessible only to participants in the conversation. WhatsApp is reportedly exploring additional features to further enhance event planning, such as the ability to add reminders and set cover photos.

Meta AI Assistant Integration

In related news, Meta has begun rolling out its Meta AI assistant to users in India through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. This AI assistant offers real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, providing insights and information within group chats and social media feeds.