OPPO Reno 13 Indian Variant Unveiled: Exclusive New Blue Shade

Leaked image reveals OPPO Reno 13's exclusive dark blue shade for India, featuring top-notch camera tech and robust specs.

OPPO is set to expand its presence in the international market by introducing its camera-centric premium mid-range smartphones next month. The OPPO Reno 13 series, initially launched in China, is making headlines again with the leak of a new colour variant tailored for the Indian market. This exclusive sneak peek gives us a glimpse into the aesthetic updates tailored for its regional audience.

Exclusive New Color in India

The OPPO Reno 13 has been spotted in a leaked live image, displaying a unique dark blue or purple tint. This new hue seems to be an exclusive offering for either the Indian or global markets, enhancing the phone’s aesthetic appeal. The image highlights the phone’s sophisticated AI triple camera setup accompanied by a ring-shaped flashlight. The design features, including the antenna bands and a seamless glass back, suggest a sleek build with a metal frame, continuing the series’ tradition of elegant design. The camera bump merges smoothly with the back glass, emitting a distinct glow around the camera array, which adds to its premium feel.

Enhanced Specifications

The OPPO Reno 13 offers an impressive array of upgraded specs. It boasts a 6.59-inch 120Hz Flat AMOLED display, delivering vivid visuals with a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels. The heart of the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, which offers an enhanced GPU performance over its predecessor, the Dimensity 8300.

The camera capabilities are robust, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP selfie camera that promises high-quality captures. Battery life is substantial, thanks to a 5,600 mAh battery equipped with 80W fast wired charging, ensuring the device stays powered throughout the day. The operating system is the latest ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. Additional features include comprehensive dust and water resistance, rated IP66, IP68, and IP69, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

Pricing and Availability

In China, the pricing for the OPPO Reno 13 series starts at 2,699 yuan, approximately ₹31,400, offering competitive value in the premium mid-range segment. While the Indian launch price was not disclosed, it is expected to align closely with the Chinese market, considering the previous OPPO Reno 12 debuted at ₹32,999.