OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 Launches Globally, Redefining Flagship Standards

OPPO unveils Find X8 Series & ColorOS 15 globally on November 21st. Featuring periscope zoom, Hasselblad camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, and AI-powered features.

OPPO is poised to make a significant impact on the global smartphone market with the upcoming launch of its Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15. The highly anticipated event, scheduled for November 21st, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia, will unveil two flagship devices – the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro – that promise to redefine the standards of smartphone excellence.

A New Era for Flagship Design

The Find X8 Series promises to redefine the flagship smartphone experience. OPPO SVP and Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, emphasized the company’s focus on delivering powerful features in a slim and lightweight design. Both devices boast impressive camera capabilities, long-lasting battery life, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC for superior performance.

Find X8: Sleek Design and Powerful Performance

The Find X8 features a periscope zoom camera housed in a remarkably thin and light body, measuring just 7.85mm thick and weighing 193g. Its 6.59-inch display offers an immersive viewing experience with an ultra-narrow bezel and is available in Star Grey and Space Black.

Find X8 Pro: Ultra-Immersive Display and Dual-Periscope Camera

The Find X8 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch display with quad-curved glass for an ultra-immersive experience. It introduces OPPO’s dual-periscope telephoto camera to the global market, promising exceptional zoom capabilities. The Find X8 Pro comes in Space Black and a unique Pearl White, with each device featuring a distinct pearlescent pattern.

Hasselblad Master Camera System and AI-Powered Features

Both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro inherit the Hasselblad Master Camera System, continuing the Find X series’ legacy of camera innovation. The new AI Telescope Zoom enhances zoom capabilities at 10x and beyond, while Lightning Snap captures rapid-fire shots without compromising image quality.

Exceptional Battery Life and Smooth Performance

The Find X8 series incorporates substantial battery capacity, with a 5630mAh silicon-carbon battery in the Find X8 and a 5910mAh battery in the Find X8 Pro. Combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, users can expect extended usage and seamless performance.

ColorOS 15: An Intuitive and Intelligent User Experience

Complementing the powerful hardware is ColorOS 15, OPPO’s latest operating system. ColorOS 15 offers a visually appealing and intuitive user interface, enhanced with AI tools for increased productivity and efficiency.