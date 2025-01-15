OrbitAID Secures $1.5M Funding to Revolutionize SpaceTech with Sustainable Satellite Servicing

SpaceTech startup OrbitAID has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from TANSIM (Government of Tamil Nadu). The Chennai-based company plans to utilize these funds to conduct an in-space demonstration of docking and refueling operations, expand its facilities for on-orbit servicing technologies, advance its patented Standard Interface Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP) to commercial readiness, and scale its team to align with upcoming projects.

Pioneering Sustainable Space Operations

Founded in 2021 by Sakthikumar R, Nikhil Balasubramanian, and Mano Balaji K, OrbitAID is dedicated to revolutionizing SpaceTech with innovative on-orbit refueling solutions. The company’s primary goal is to create a network of fuel stations in space to extend the operational lifespan of satellites, reduce space debris, and enhance the sustainability of space infrastructure. Their flagship product, SIDRP, is designed to make satellite refueling and servicing more accessible and reliable than ever.

Milestones and Achievements

OrbitAID has made significant progress over the past year. The company achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 for docking and refueling tests and successfully completed microgravity testing for mission-critical components. Additionally, their patented SIDRP was tested on a zero-gravity flight in Florida, validating its capabilities for docking, refueling, and proximity operations in simulated space conditions. These milestones underscore OrbitAID’s technological advancements and readiness for real-world applications.

Use of Funds and Future Goals

The funds raised will enable OrbitAID to:

Conduct in-orbit demonstrations of docking and refueling operations.

Expand facilities for on-orbit servicing technologies.

Advance SIDRP to commercial readiness.

Enhance team capabilities to support upcoming projects.

In the next 12 months, the company plans to conduct in-orbit demonstrations to validate its technology and operational readiness. OrbitAID also aims to achieve TRL 6 for its refuelable propulsion system, paving the way for commercial deployment and securing refueling contracts with government or private space companies.

Comments from Leadership and Investors

Sakthikumar R, Founder and CEO of OrbitAID, expressed enthusiasm about the funding, stating, “This milestone validates our vision and reflects our team’s dedication to advancing sustainable space operations. With this funding, we are closer to revolutionizing satellite servicing and ensuring a sustainable future in space.”

Nikhil Balasubramanian, Co-founder and COO, added, “The investment empowers us to bring our cutting-edge technologies, like SIDRP, to the forefront of space innovation. The upcoming in-orbit demonstration will showcase our commitment to advancing efficient satellite servicing solutions.”

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, emphasized the potential of SpaceTech, stating, “OrbitAID’s innovative approach to building a robust refueling ecosystem in space aligns with our focus on deep tech. The market opportunity is vast, and OrbitAID is well-positioned to lead this segment.”

Expanding India’s SpaceTech Ecosystem

With the Indian aerospace and defense market projected to reach $70 billion by 2030, OrbitAID’s advancements in SpaceTech align with the government’s “Make in India” initiative. The startup’s efforts to establish sustainable and efficient space infrastructure position it as a key player in the rapidly growing sector.