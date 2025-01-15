United We Care Launches Revolutionary Medical Automatic Speech Recognition Model

United We Care has introduced United-MedASR, a cutting-edge Medical Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system that redefines accuracy standards in the field of clinical speech recognition. Integrated into the company’s flagship mental health platform, Stella, this breakthrough technology sets a new benchmark in ASR accuracy, boasting a reduced Word Error Rate (WER) of up to 98% compared to solutions offered by Meta, Nvidia, and Google.

A Milestone in Medical AI Technology

United-MedASR is engineered specifically for the medical domain, enhancing Stella’s capabilities to deliver unmatched precision. Built upon the open-source Llama AI model, Stella can process 29 languages, including regional dialects and heavy accents, thanks to extensive training using billions of medical tokens. Further customization included human reinforcement learning by psychiatrists across the US, India, and Australia.

Founder and CEO of United We Care, Ritu Mehrotra, stated, “Our MSR model’s ability to interpret thick accents and advanced clinical terminology is unparalleled globally.” This advanced model has been refined using over 10 million voice conversations recorded on Stella since its launch, ensuring its alignment with the nuanced needs of mental health professionals and patients alike.

Setting Industry Standards in Healthcare Accuracy

Traditional Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) tools come with error rates ranging from 3–5%, potentially impacting patient safety. United-MedASR outperforms these systems, achieving an industry-leading error rate of just 0.5%, ensuring reliability in critical medical interactions.

Enhancing Mental Health Services

Stella’s newly integrated speech recognition capabilities streamline workflows for mental health professionals. Patients can now complete essential assessments, such as the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) 7 Assessment Test, from home before visiting a clinic. Therapists benefit from features like automatic note transcription and summarization during sessions, enabling them to focus on patient care.

For patients, Stella acts as a preclinical tool, offering psychological first-aid during moments of distress. The platform can assess the severity of mental health issues and schedule appointments with clinicians when needed.

Growing Adoption and Enterprise Integration

Launched in 2021, Stella serves as both a desktop tool for mental health professionals and a companion app for patients. Prominent organizations like Texas-based Legacy Community Health and large hospital chains in the US utilize Stella. Additionally, United We Care has expanded Stella into the enterprise wellness market, counting global companies such as L’Oréal, EY, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and SBI Cards as clients. The platform now boasts over 3 million enterprise users worldwide, including 200,000 in India.

The Market Potential

The global annual expenditure on mental health and wellness is estimated at $500 billion, with the economic loss due to mental health issues reaching $6 trillion annually. With innovations like United-MedASR, United We Care is poised to revolutionize mental health care delivery on a global scale.