ASUS Partners with Zepto to Deliver Accessories in Minutes

ASUS, the leading Taiwanese tech giant, has announced its partnership with Zepto, a popular quick commerce platform, to provide swift delivery of its premium accessories lineup. Starting today, customers in major metro cities, including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, can enjoy fast delivery of ASUS accessories, redefining convenience and accessibility for tech enthusiasts.

This collaboration aligns with ASUS’ vision of meeting the demands of modern consumers who value speed and efficiency. With over 30% of urban Indian consumers relying on quick commerce platforms for tech purchases, ASUS is leveraging this trend to strengthen its position in the highly competitive accessories market.

A New Milestone in Customer Convenience

Having established itself as one of India’s leading technology accessories brands in 2024, ASUS continues to innovate by minimizing consumer wait times. Speaking about the partnership, Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said, “The rise in demand for ultra-fast deliveries in urban areas has prompted ASUS to tap into this trend. By entering the quick commerce space with Zepto, we are offering unparalleled convenience and ensuring that customers have instant access to essential tools.”

ASUS Accessories Now Available on Zepto

Through this collaboration, ASUS is providing some of its most popular products via Zepto, including:

ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 (Oat Milk and Green Tea Latte variants)

ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 (Blue and Grey variants)

ASUS MW203 Multi-Device Wireless Silent Mouse Black

ASUS WT300 Mouse Black

These products, known for their premium design and functionality, aim to elevate setups for customers across India.

Future Plans and Broader Reach

ASUS’ move to adopt quick commerce reflects its commitment to addressing evolving consumer needs. Building on the success of this collaboration, ASUS also plans to expand its presence on platforms such as Blinkit and Instamart, ensuring even greater accessibility for its customers.

With its focus on innovation, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, ASUS is setting a benchmark in technology accessories distribution, aligning with the growing popularity of quick commerce platforms in India.