OriginOS 5 Beta: Vivo X100, Fold 3, iQOO 12 First to Get AI Enhancements

Vivo has recently launched the internal beta version of OriginOS 5, its latest Android skin. The initial rollout targets devices such as the Vivo X100, Fold 3, and the iQOO 12 series. This new iteration focuses on delivering a smoother, more intuitive user experience with significant enhancements powered by AI integration.

Enhanced User Interface

OriginOS 5 boasts a redesigned user interface that prioritizes naturalness and intuitiveness. A standout feature is the “Atomic Island,” a dynamic status bar area that provides real-time activity updates and crucial information. This intelligent feature offers action suggestions based on copied content and enables users to drag and drop items to initiate related services.

Smart Features and AI Enhancements

AI plays a central role in enhancing various aspects of the user experience in OriginOS 5. The “Little V” AI assistant, driven by a self-developed large language model, now provides “system-level” and “scenario-based” assistance. Activated through voice commands or a long press at the bottom of the screen, Little V can process images, translate languages, summarize calls, and even provide meeting reminders.

The “Atomic Notes” app has also been upgraded with “Little V Writing,” which facilitates the creation of formatted content and assists with grammar, tone, and text refinement.

Improved Performance and Battery Life

OriginOS 5 incorporates under-the-hood optimizations to enhance both performance and battery life. The system now features a “Laser Storage” mechanism for intelligent memory resource allocation, resulting in smoother performance, particularly in demanding situations. Battery life has been extended through optimized video playback and streamlined system services.

Additional Features and Updates

Lock Screen Widgets: The lock screen now supports widgets for quick access to information like battery level, alarms, and schedules.

Enhanced Fonts: A larger character set has been added to address missing characters in names, quotes, and rare characters.

Smart Photo Album: The “Time Silhouette” feature allows for easy AI-assisted video creation and editing.

Vivo Input Method: Supports “Xiao V Writing” for composing shopping reviews, social media posts, and more.

Vivo Documentation: Offers “Xiao V Writing” for summarizing and improving written content.

Improved Scanning: The “Scan” app now includes question search and a wrong answer notebook function.

Connection Center: Easily connect and manage smart home devices and car keys.

Smart Car Integration: New car-related wallpapers, improved navigation features, and in-car note-taking with Little V.

Backup and Restore: Support for backing up and restoring phone data via external OTG storage.

This beta release marks a significant step for OriginOS. By focusing on AI, user-friendliness, and performance enhancements, OriginOS 5 aims to provide a refined and intuitive mobile experience for Vivo users. With the upcoming public beta program, more users will soon have the opportunity to experience these new features firsthand.