Nothing OS 3.0: Check Release Date, Features & Eligible Devices

Nothing OS 3.0 (Android 15) is coming! Learn about new features, eligible devices, open beta program, and the December release date.

Nothing has officially unveiled the next generation of its Android-based operating system, Nothing OS 3.0. Built upon the foundation of Android 15, this updated software promises a refined user experience with a host of new features, enhancements, and optimizations. With a planned full release by December 2024, Nothing OS 3.0 is set to breathe new life into the company’s growing portfolio of smartphones.

Nothing OS 3.0 Release Timeline

Open Beta Rollout

Following a closed beta testing phase that commenced in late July for the Phone (2a), Nothing initiated the open beta rollout for its devices on October 8th, 2024. The schedule for the open beta release is as follows:

Nothing Phone (2a): October 8th, 2024

Nothing Phone (2): November 2024

Nothing Phone (1): December 2024

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: December 2024

Nothing CMF Phone 1: December 2024

Stable Release Anticipation

The stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 is slated for release in December 2024. Given that the Phone (2a) was the first to receive the open beta, it is likely that it will also be the first to receive the stable update.

Devices Embracing the Nothing OS 3.0 Experience

Nothing OS 3.0 is set to grace the following Nothing smartphones:

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing CMF Phone 1

A Sneak Peek into the World of Nothing OS 3.0

Initial glimpses of Nothing OS 3.0 were revealed earlier this year, offering a preview of the redesigned Quick Settings panel and the revamped lockscreen interface. These teasers showcased a commitment to a cleaner aesthetic and enhanced customization options.

Notable Changes and Features in Nothing OS 3.0

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a variety of changes and features designed to enhance the user experience:

Lockscreen Customization: A wider selection of clock styles, widgets, and shortcuts provide greater personalization options for the lockscreen.

Redesigned Quick Settings Panel: The Quick Settings panel has been overhauled with a focus on user customization, allowing for resizing and rearranging quick toggles.

Nothing Gallery App: A dedicated Gallery app makes its debut, offering AI-powered organization and management of media files.

Smart App Drawer: An optional smart app drawer intelligently categorizes apps into folders for improved organization, similar to iOS’s App Library.

UI and Animation Refinements: Subtle UI changes, including a shift to a sans-serif font and new animations for fingerprint unlock and system boot, contribute to a more polished visual experience.

Streamlined Settings App: The Settings app has been reorganized into distinct sections for easier navigation and access to system settings.

A Refined Software Experience Awaits

With its focus on enhanced customization, improved organization, and refined aesthetics, Nothing OS 3.0 promises a more polished and user-friendly software experience for Nothing smartphone users. The introduction of new features, such as the Gallery app and smart app drawer, further enhances the functionality and versatility of the operating system. As the stable release approaches, anticipation builds for the transformative impact Nothing OS 3.0 will have on the Nothing ecosystem.