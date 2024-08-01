Panasonic India Launches New Front-Load Washing Machines with Gentle Kizukai Wash and Drynamic Spin for Monsoon Drying

Panasonic India launches new front-load washing machines with Gentle Kizukai Wash for delicate fabrics, Drynamic Spin for faster monsoon drying, and Miraie smart connectivity.

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) today introduced a new line of 7-9 kg front-load washing machines designed specifically for Indian garments and weather conditions. The machines feature Gentle Kizukai Wash technology for delicate fabrics and Drynamic Spin for faster drying during the monsoon season.

The new models are also equipped with Panasonic’s Miraie IoT platform, enabling remote control and smart notifications. Prices start at INR 28,990 and the machines will be available at major retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and Panasonic brand stores.

Key Features of the New Panasonic Front-Load Washing Machines:

Gentle Kizukai Wash: Offers 50 times more fabric care compared to a normal wash cycle, designed for delicate Indian garments with embroidery and zari work.

Drynamic Spin: Provides up to 20% faster drying than normal cycles, addressing the common issue of clothes drying slowly during the rainy season.

Miraie Connectivity: Allows users to control the machine remotely, track water and energy consumption, receive personalized stain removal suggestions, and access customized wash programs.

Built-in Heater with StainMaster+ Technology: Removes bacteria and stubborn stains.

Active Foam System: Ensures thorough cleaning with fine foam.

Addressing Indian Consumer Needs

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND, emphasized the company’s commitment to understanding and meeting consumer needs through technology. He highlighted that the new washing machines were developed based on in-depth research and insights into the unique characteristics of Indian clothing and weather conditions.

Samaksh Ahuja, Product Category Chief of Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances at Panasonic Life Solutions India, highlighted the growing consumer demand for premium appliances with advanced features. He expressed confidence that the new washing machines, with their innovative features and increased capacity, would help Panasonic achieve its goal of doubling sales compared to last year.