Flipkart iPhone Days Sale: Massive Discounts on iPhone 15, 14 Plus, 13, and More

By
Sumit Kumar
-
Flipkart iPhone Days Sale: Massive Discounts on iPhone 15, 14 Plus, 13, and More

Flipkart’s iPhone Days sale is currently live, offering significant price cuts on a variety of Apple iPhones. Whether you’re eyeing the latest iPhone 15 or looking for a great deal on previous models, this sale presents a prime opportunity to upgrade your smartphone.

iPhone 15 Series Deals:

  • iPhone 15: Grab the standard iPhone 15 for just ₹68,999 (originally ₹79,900), a flat discount of ₹10,901. ICICI bank credit card holders can save an additional ₹2,500.
  • iPhone 15 Plus: Enjoy the larger screen and battery of the iPhone 15 Plus for ₹74,999 (originally ₹89,900), a substantial ₹14,901 discount.

Previous Generation iPhone Deals:

  • iPhone 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 Plus is available for an impressive ₹56,999 (originally ₹79,999).
  • iPhone 13: Get the still-powerful iPhone 13 for ₹52,999.
  • iPhone 12: If you’re on a budget, the iPhone 12 is a steal at ₹39,999.

High-End iPhone Deals:

iPhone 15 Pro: Power users can snag the iPhone 15 Pro for ₹1,24,990 (originally ₹1,34,990), a massive discount for a top-tier smartphone.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers! Head over to Flipkart now to take advantage of the iPhone Days sale and get your hands on your dream iPhone at a discounted price.

