Dell Technologies Launches Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC for Business in India

Dell launches Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC with Snapdragon® X Series processors for enhanced business productivity. Features AI capabilities, extended battery life, and sustainable design. Available for business users in India from August 1st.

Dell Technologies today introduced the Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC, the first in the Latitude series to incorporate Copilot+ and Snapdragon X Series processors, designed to enhance business productivity with AI capabilities. Available in Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon® X Plus configurations, the device offers up to 22 hours of local video playback[ Latitude 7455 tested with Snapdragon X Elite, QHD+ display, 32GB, 1TB SSD.

Testing conducted by Dell labs in May 2024 using the Microsoft Movies & TV app. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Tested configurations may not be available in all regions/countries at all times. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.] and 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance on the NPU for efficient AI task handling.

Enhanced Productivity and Security

The Latitude 7455 utilizes Dell Optimizer, an AI software that prioritizes device performance and allows users to customize thermal settings. The latest BIOS security features also enhance protection against potential risks.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, emphasized the significance of this launch in transforming the computing experience for corporate clients. The Latitude 7455 is Dell’s first Latitude with Windows 11 Arm® and powerful on-device AI.

Unrivaled Performance in a Sleek Design

As the thinnest laptop in the Latitude series, the 7455 offers exceptional performance with its Snapdragon X series processors, enabling complex workload handling. The Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU contribute to enhanced performance, smooth streaming, content creation, and noise reduction. The device runs on Windows on Arm operating systems, supporting a wide range of applications.

Sustainable PC Design

Dell prioritizes sustainability by using recycled and low-emissions aluminum in the chassis, post-consumer recycled plastic in various components, and recycled steel in the touchpad bracket. The battery contains recycled cobalt, and the adapter and packaging also incorporate recycled materials.

Streamlined AI Experiences

The Latitude 7455 leverages AI to streamline workflows and enhance user experiences. Features like Cocreator for AI-generated images, Live Captions for real-time translation, and Windows Studio effects for improved video calls exemplify the device’s AI capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

Exclusively available for business users in India starting August 1, 2024, the Latitude 7455 is priced at INR 159,990.