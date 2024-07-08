Phones launching this week: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, CMF Phone (1), OPPO Reno 12 series and more

The second week of July is set to be a whirlwind of smartphone launches, catering to a diverse range of preferences and budgets. Several brands are vying for the spotlight, from budget-friendly 5G options to innovative foldable designs. Let’s delve into the details of the anticipated releases:

CMF Phone (1): A Unique Design from Nothing’s Sub-Brand

Launch date in India: July 8th

The CMF Phone (1) stands out with its replaceable back covers, a unique feature from Nothing’s sub-brand. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, and a 50MP primary camera. The price is rumored to start at Rs 15,999 with introductory offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 & Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Foldable Flagships

Launch date in India: July 10th

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, the brand’s latest foldable smartphones. Both models boast high-end specifications, including powerful processors, impressive displays, and versatile camera systems. The Z Flip 6 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Z Fold 6 will likely come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OPPO Reno 12 Series: AI-Enhanced Smartphones

Launch date: July 12th in India

The OPPO Reno 12 series, consisting of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, is making its way to India after launching in China and globally. Both models feature 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panels and MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs. The series also boasts AI-powered features for an enhanced user experience.

Redmi 13 5G: Affordable 5G with a Large Display

Launch date: July 9th in India

The Redmi 13 5G aims to be a compelling budget 5G option, featuring the “biggest display” in its segment. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,030mAh battery, the phone also packs a 108MP primary camera. Pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Global Launch After European Debut

Launch date in India: July 9th

After launching in Europe, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is expanding its reach to other markets. The phone features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and a 108MP primary camera. Pricing details are currently unavailable.

Moto G85: Global Launch Arrives in India

Launch date: July 10th in India

The Moto G85, known as the Moto S50 Neo in China, is set to launch in India. The phone offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS. Indian pricing details remain unknown.

Lava Blaze X: New Addition to the Blaze Series

Launch date in India: July 10th

The Lava Blaze X is the latest entry in the Blaze series, following the Lava Blaze Curve. It’s expected to offer 8GB of RAM, a 64MP primary camera, and a starting price under Rs 20,000.

iQOO Neo 9s Pro+: Expanding the iQOO Neo 9 Family

Launch date: July 11th in China

The iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is set to join the iQOO Neo 9 lineup in China, with an Indian launch rumored for later in July. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging.

Conclusion

July promises a diverse range of smartphone launches, from budget-friendly 5G options to innovative foldable designs. Whether you’re seeking affordability, performance, unique features, or cutting-edge technology, this month’s releases are sure to have something to pique your interest. Stay tuned for further updates and reviews as these smartphones become available in the market.