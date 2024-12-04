POCO India Teases Upcoming Launches: POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Expected

04/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
POCO India Teases Upcoming Launches
POCO India's Himanshu Tandon hints at exciting launches in December, possibly the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G. Stay tuned!

In a recent update, POCO India’s Himanshu Tandon sparked curiosity among tech enthusiasts with a teaser post on X, indicating an exciting event scheduled for December. The post, intriguingly tagged with “Double the madness” and “#DoubleTheMystery,” has led to widespread speculation about the potential unveiling of the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G.

Anticipated Launch Details

The buzz began when Tandon marked December 17th as a significant date for an upcoming POCO event. Further fueling the excitement, tech journalist Tushar Mehta shared insights into Tandon’s interactions on social media, where he mentioned “December” in response to queries about the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s release. Additionally, a report by 91mobiles indicated that the POCO C75 5G is set to launch soon, adding more pieces to the puzzle of this December event.

What to Expect from POCO M7 Pro 5G

The POCO M7 Pro 5G has been a topic of interest across various certification platforms, including the US’s FCC and Singapore’s IMDA. Leaks suggest it might be a revamped version of the Redmi Note 14 5G, equipped solely with dual cameras. A leaked FCC image highlighted a dual-tone finish and a distinct square rear camera setup, marking a departure from its predecessor’s simpler design. Current details hint at the device featuring HyperOS and a base storage of 128GB.

POCO C75 5G: Specifications to Look Forward To

Unlike its 4G counterpart, the POCO C75 5G is rumored to feature enhancements suitable for the budget-conscious 5G market. Expected specs include a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC, a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a robust 5,160mAh battery supporting 18W charging. The device is likely to run on Android 14-based HyperOS and may boast a triple rear camera setup, comprising 50+2+5MP sensors, mirroring the setup found in similar devices like the Redmi A4 5G.

