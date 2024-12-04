Realme Neo7: Official TENAA Listing Unveils Specifications and Live Images Ahead of Launch

Uncover the new Realme Neo7's specifications, AnTuTu performance, and live images from its recent TENAA certification ahead of its China launch.

Recently, the much-anticipated Realme Neo7 has surfaced on China’s TENAA certification website, sparking considerable excitement. As a potential follow-up to the GT Neo6, this model, while shedding the GT label, hints at a design optimized for gaming enthusiasts. Officially set to debut on December 11th, the certification offers a sneak peek into the device’s design and technical prowess.

Design and Visual Appeal

The TENAA listing highlights the Realme Neo7 in a striking purple-ish hue, though it might be available in additional colors upon release. The design features a distinctive pentagon-shaped rear camera setup with three segments, including two cameras and a flashlight. The Realme logo is subtly placed at the lower left corner. The device flaunts a sleek front display with a central punch-hole camera and is equipped with side-mounted volume and power buttons.

Enhanced Specifications

The Realme Neo7, with the model number RMX5060, supports various 5G bands, including NR SA and NR NSA standards. It boasts a slender profile at 162.55×76.39×8.56 mm and weighs 213.4 grams, marking a slight increase from its predecessor. The phone is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2780×1264 and a color depth of 1073.74 million, alongside an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Realme Neo7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, clocking a top speed of 3.4 GHz. This setup has reportedly achieved a commendable score of 2.4 million on AnTuTu, surpassing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in certain benchmarks. This performance is supported by an expansive 7700mm² VC cooling system. Storage options are diverse, with RAM configurations from 6GB to 16GB and internal storage ranging from 128GB to a hefty 1TB.

Battery and Charging

The device features a robust 6850mAh battery, likely to be marketed as 7,000mAh. Although it supports 80W wired charging, it is a tad slower than the 120W found in its predecessor, ensuring substantial longevity and quick power-ups.

Durability Features

Future users will appreciate added durability features such as IP68/69 dust and water resistance, enhancing the phone’s resilience against environmental factors.

Availability and Pricing

Set for its initial launch in China, the Realme Neo7 is priced starting at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 34,935). While the availability in India remains uncertain, given the non-release of the GT Neo6, any developments regarding its launch will be promptly shared.