OPPO Find X8 Series Debuts December 3: Explore Prices, Features, and Offers

Explore the launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series on Dec 3 with advanced cameras, premium designs, and powerful performance.

OPPO India is gearing up to introduce its high-end Find X8 Series on December 3, 2024. This eagerly anticipated series, including the top-tier OPPO Find X8 Pro and the OPPO Find X8, promises a blend of cutting-edge technology and striking aesthetics. These models will be accessible through OPPO’s e-store, Flipkart, and numerous retail locations, accompanied by attractive introductory discounts.

Availability and Special Launch Offers

The Find X8 Pro (16GB + 512GB) is initially priced at Rs 99,999, but with special launch offers, the price drops to Rs 82,000. Similarly, the Find X8 comes in two variants: the 12GB + 256GB model starting at Rs 69,999, reduced to Rs 55,000 with offers, and the 16GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs 79,999, available for Rs 64,000 after discounts.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Find X8 Series is set to redefine mobile photography with its state-of-the-art quad-camera setup that includes a LYT808 main sensor, a 50MP LYT600 3x Telephoto sensor featuring a prism-based lens, a 50MP IMX858 6x Periscope Telephoto lens, and a 50MP 120° Ultra-Wide Camera. The series also boasts an AI Telescope Zoom feature that provides up to 120x magnification, delivering exceptionally clear and detailed images from afar. This is further enhanced by Hasselblad color calibration and Dolby Vision video recording capabilities, positioning the series as a leader in photographic innovation.

Design and Build

The Find X8 Pro exudes sophistication with its slim, quad-curved glass body, measuring 8.24mm in thickness and weighing 215g. It is available in Space Black and Pearl White, each Pearl White unit bearing unique patterns. The standard Find X8 model, lighter at 193g and slimmer at 7.85mm, features a symmetrical bezel design and is available in Star Grey and Space Black.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, both models in the Find X8 Series offer enhanced speed and efficiency. The Find X8 Pro is equipped with a 5,910mAh battery, while the Find X8 includes a 5,630mAh battery. Both support rapid charging with 80W SUPERVOOC™ and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, ensuring that the devices stay powered throughout the day.

Software Integration

Running on ColorOS 15, the Find X8 Series enhances user experience with smooth animations, comprehensive AI tools, and advanced photography features such as automatic reflection removal.

With its blend of innovative features and robust performance, the OPPO Find X8 Series is poised to make a significant impact on the flagship smartphone market.