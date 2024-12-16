POCO X7 Pro and Iron Man Edition: NBTC Certification Hints at Impending Launch

Discover the upcoming POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, both spotted on NBTC, signaling a launch that might be just around the corner.

The imminent arrival of the POCO X7 Pro and its exclusive POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition has created a buzz in the tech community. These devices are expected to succeed the POCO X6 series, and though details are scarce, their recent appearance on the NBTC certification site indicates a forthcoming launch.

Certification Insights

Recently, both models were certified by the NBTC, underscoring their official names: POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition. They share the model number 2412DPC0AG. This certification reveals support for GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR mobile connectivity, hinting at the global capabilities of the upcoming phones. Although the launch date isn’t confirmed, the NBTC listing points to an announcement that could happen soon.

Expected Features and Design

While the exact specifications are yet to be confirmed, expectations are high that the POCO X7 Pro and its Iron Man variant will share similar specs. The Iron Man Edition, however, is likely to stand out with a unique Iron Man-inspired design, appealing to fans of the franchise. A leaked render suggests that the POCO X7 Pro will feature a vertical camera setup, a departure from the rectangular configuration seen on the POCO F6 Pro.

Variants and Operating System

Anticipation is also building around the color and storage options. The POCO X7 Pro is expected to launch in three striking colors: Green, Black, and Yellow, the latter featuring a chic dual-tone finish. Potential buyers can look forward to several storage configurations, including 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and an expansive 12GB+512GB variant. Notably, it is rumored to be the first Xiaomi device in India to come equipped with the HyperOS 2.0 operating system, enhancing user experience with new features.

Upcoming Developments

While details on the standard model remain limited, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of the forthcoming Redmi Turbo 4. As for the POCO F7 series, no official information has been released yet, but more leaks are expected in the upcoming weeks. Tech enthusiasts and potential buyers are advised to stay tuned for further updates on these exciting developments in the smartphone market.