POCO X7 Pro: First Xiaomi Phone with HyperOS 2.0 in India

Will the POCO X7 Pro be the first Xiaomi phone with HyperOS 2.0 in India? Get the latest details on its rumored specs, including a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,200mAh battery, and potential release date.

While the Xiaomi 15 series recently launched with HyperOS 2.0 in China, it appears that the POCO X7 Pro will be the first to bring this updated operating system to India. Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 15 may arrive in India later than anticipated, potentially before March 2025, paving the way for the POCO X7 Pro to introduce HyperOS 2.0 to the Indian market.

POCO X7 Pro: Expected Launch and Specs

The POCO X7 Pro is rumored to launch even earlier than the Xiaomi 15 in India, possibly around January 2025, similar to the POCO X6 Pro’s launch timeline in January 2024.

Speculation suggests that the POCO X7 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 Pro+, which is already available in China. If this is true, we can anticipate the POCO X7 Pro to have similar specifications, including:

A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Victus 2 protection.

A triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2.5x telephoto zoom camera, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 20MP selfie shooter is expected on the front.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC for processing power.

A substantial 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging capabilities.

While the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14, the POCO X7 Pro is expected to launch with HyperOS 2.0, possibly based on Android 15.

HyperOS 2.0: Key Features

HyperOS 2.0 boasts several enhancements over its predecessor, including:

Improved performance, smoother UI navigation, and increased efficiency due to Hypercore optimizations.

Dynamic lock screens featuring AI-generated wallpapers.

A redesigned home screen with new widgets.

An updated weather app with 3D animations, real-time updates, and timely forecasts.

HyperConnect, enabling users to control their Xiaomi phone from a connected Xiaomi tablet, along with cross-device clipboard syncing and dual-camera streaming.

AI features such as animated wallpaper creation, depth effects for wallpapers, sketch-to-painting conversion, text creation and improvement, transcription and summarization tools, spam and face-swapped scam call alerts, and gesture-based video effects.

It remains to be seen which of these features will be included in the POCO X7 Pro. More concrete details about the phone and its features are expected in the coming weeks.