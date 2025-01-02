POCO X7 Pro India Launch: Pricing, Specs, and Exclusive Iron Man Edition Revealed

Explore the POCO X7 Pro's launch details, including pricing, AnTuTu scores, and the special Iron Man edition. Get all the insights for both Indian and global markets.

The POCO X7 Pro is set to hit the market on January 9th, with simultaneous launches in India and globally. As the launch date approaches, exciting details about the smartphone’s specifications and pricing have been disclosed, intriguing tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Pricing Insights

In India, the POCO X7 Pro is expected to debut with a price tag under Rs 30,000. This pricing strategy aligns with its predecessor, the POCO X6 Pro, which was introduced at Rs 26,999 for the 8+256GB model. The standard POCO X6 model was priced at Rs 21,999 for the same storage configuration, indicating a consistent pricing strategy by POCO for its Pro series.

Enhanced Battery and Charging

A standout feature of the POCO X7 Pro in the Indian market is its robust 6,550mAh battery, which is larger than the 6,000mAh battery offered in the global variant. This marks it as the first device in India to incorporate such a high-capacity battery. The battery utilizes advanced carbon-silicon technology and a solid electrolyte system, enhancing efficiency, extending battery life, and supporting faster charging speeds. It is designed to retain over 80 percent capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles. The device supports rapid 90W wired charging with the Surge P2 and Surge G1 battery chips, ensuring safety across 58 different measures.

Performance Specifications

The POCO X7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, enabling it to reach a remarkable 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This represents a significant performance enhancement of approximately 20 percent over the Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset found in the POCO X6 Pro. Accompanying this powerful chipset are LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring swift and efficient data processing and storage.

Design and Cooling Technology

The POCO X7 Pro features a distinctive dark grey camera pill and side frame, complementing its overall aesthetics. It includes the Wildboost optimization 3.0 for improved graphics performance, enhanced connectivity, and better in-game audio. The device also boasts an Ultra-Thin 3D IceLoop cooling system, which includes a substantial 5,000mm² stainless steel vapour chamber to keep the device cool under heavy usage.

Special Iron Man Edition

In a thrilling update for Marvel fans, POCO Global has introduced a special Iron Man edition of the POCO X7 Pro. This edition features a striking red and gold design with the POCO and Avengers logos, and distinctive Iron Man branding on the back.