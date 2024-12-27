Redmi Turbo 4 Unveiled: Featuring Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 16GB RAM, Set for Early 2025 Launch

Discover the Redmi Turbo 4 with Dimensity 8400-Ultra, 16GB RAM, and 90W charging, launching in January 2025 as POCO X7 Pro globally.

Xiaomi has recently unveiled plans to launch the Redmi Turbo 4, marking it as the first smartphone to harness the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. A recent appearance of the device in a Geekbench listing under the model number 24129RT7CC has sparked interest among tech enthusiasts.

Performance Insights

Despite retaining the same specifications as its predecessor, the Dimensity 8400-Ultra, the new chipset in the Redmi Turbo 4 shows significant improvement. The Octa-Core configuration includes all Arm Cortex-A725 big cores, featuring one Cortex-A725 at 3.25GHz and three at 3.0GHz, alongside a 1.3GHz Arm Mali-G720 MC6 GPU.

Benchmark results are promising, with the device scoring 1642 in the single-core and 6056 in the multi-core tests. These figures notably surpass those of the Redmi K70E, which is powered by the Dimensity 8300-Ultra.

Enhanced Features

The Geekbench listing also highlighted the phone’s robust 16GB of RAM and its operation on Android 15 right out of the box, supported by HyperOS 2. Additionally, the device has achieved 3C certification in China, which confirms its compatibility with 90W fast charging.

Global Availability and Additional Releases

The Redmi Turbo 4 is scheduled for release in China in early January 2025 and will be rebranded as the POCO X7 Pro for international markets. Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmibook 16 2025, expanding its product lineup for the upcoming year.

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 represents a significant step forward in smartphone technology, equipped with the cutting-edge Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC and boasting impressive benchmark scores that set new standards for performance. With features like 16GB of RAM, Android 15, and 90W charging, this device is poised to offer a superior user experience. Its debut in China and subsequent global release as the POCO X7 Pro highlight Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation and its strategy to cater to both domestic and international markets. The simultaneous launch of the Redmibook 16 2025 further demonstrates Xiaomi’s expansive approach to new technology introductions in 2025.