Redmi Note 14 4G Spotted on Geekbench, Indicating a New Launch

The Redmi Note 14 4G has been listed on Geekbench, revealing key specs and configurations. Launch details expected soon.

The upcoming Redmi Note 14 4G, following the Redmi Note 14 5G series, has made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. This listing not only confirms the continuation of the series in a 4G variant but also provides significant insights into its specifications.

Geekbench Insights

Identified with the model number 24117RN76G, the Geekbench entry hints at a global version as indicated by the suffix ‘G’. Although not explicitly named in the listing, the model number aligns with earlier sightings on the TDRA certification, affirming its identity as the Redmi Note 14. The device has shown promising performance, with scores of 732 in the single-core test and 1976 in the multi-core test. It operates on Android 14 OS and is equipped with 7.48GB RAM, likely rounded off to 8GB, suggesting multiple memory configurations might be available upon release.

Hardware Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 4G is powered by an octa-core processor with a configuration of six cores at 2.0GHz and two cores at 2.20GHz. This setup suggests the incorporation of the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chipset as indicated by previous leaks. This represents a shift from the Snapdragon 680 SoC found in the Redmi Note 13 4G.

Design and Display

Leaked renders depict a modern design with a square-ish camera module on the back housing triple camera sensors and an LED flash. The front features a center-positioned punch-hole display, flanked by notable bezels. It is anticipated to sport a 120Hz eye-care display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Color options likely include green, blue, and purple.

Storage and Battery

Potential buyers can expect variants with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage configurations. The battery capacity is reportedly set at 5,500mAh supporting 33W fast charging, an upgrade from the previous 5,000mAh unit.

Camera Capabilities

The main highlight in the camera department is a 108MP AI camera, maintaining consistency with its predecessor’s high-resolution photography standards.

As the Redmi Note 13 4G was introduced globally in January at a base price of €181, there is anticipation around the Redmi Note 14 4G’s debut, which might occur similarly. However, its launch in India remains uncertain due to the predecessor’s absence in the market.