Poco X7 vs Realme 13+: Detailed Comparison of Two Feature-Packed Smartphones

In the competitive mid-range smartphone segment, the Poco X7 and Realme 13+ stand out with their advanced features and impressive specifications. These devices offer a compelling mix of performance, design, camera capabilities, and other features, catering to users looking for value-packed smartphones. In this detailed comparison, we explore how these devices fare against each other in key areas, including dimensions, display, performance, camera, battery, and more, to help you decide which one suits your needs better.

Dimensions, Weight, and Build Quality

The Poco X7 measures 162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm (or 8.6 mm, depending on the variant) and weighs either 185.5 g or 190 g, making it slightly larger and heavier than the Realme 13+, which has a more compact profile of 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm and a weight of 185 g.

When it comes to build quality, the Poco X7 offers a glass front protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a choice of a plastic back or silicone polymer back, making it durable and eco-friendly. The Realme 13+, on the other hand, doesn’t specify advanced protection for its display but compensates with a slimmer and lighter body. In terms of durability, the Poco X7 provides IP68 dust and water resistance, offering protection up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. The Realme 13+ is rated IP65, making it resistant to dust and low-pressure water sprays but less robust than its competitor.

Display: AMOLED Excellence

Both devices feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays that deliver vibrant visuals. The Poco X7 excels with a 68 billion color panel, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. It offers a remarkable peak brightness of 3000 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in its class, perfect for outdoor visibility.

The Realme 13+ also boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. However, its peak brightness of 2000 nits falls short of the Poco X7, making it less ideal for extremely bright environments.

In terms of resolution, the Poco X7 offers a sharper 1220 x 2712 pixels with a 446 PPI density, while the Realme 13+ has a slightly lower 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 395 PPI density. For those who prioritize display clarity and outdoor visibility, the Poco X7 takes the lead.

Performance and Software: HyperOS vs Realme UI 5.0

Performance is another key area where these devices shine. Both the Poco X7 and Realme 13+ are powered by the latest Mediatek Dimensity 7300 series processors built on a 4nm architecture, offering excellent efficiency and performance. The Poco X7 uses the Dimensity 7300 Ultra, while the Realme 13+ is equipped with the Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. Both chipsets feature octa-core processors with 4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for performance and 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The Mali-G615 MC2 GPU ensures smooth graphics rendering on both devices.

In terms of software, the Poco X7 runs Android 14 with HyperOS, offering a clean and optimized user interface with advanced customizations. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ also runs on Android 14 but features Realme UI 5.0, known for its user-friendly interface and practical features. While both offer a seamless software experience, the choice depends on your preference for customizations and design aesthetics.

Storage Options

When it comes to storage, both devices offer multiple configurations to suit different needs. The Poco X7 comes with 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, and 512GB/12GB RAM variants. However, it does not support expandable storage.

The Realme 13+ offers similar options, including 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, and 512GB/12GB RAM, but it includes support for microSDXC (using a shared SIM slot), which is a notable advantage for users who prefer expandable storage. Additionally, the Realme 13+ features UFS 3.1 storage, which is faster than the UFS 2.2 storage used in the Poco X7, giving it an edge in terms of data transfer speeds.

Camera Features

For photography enthusiasts, the Poco X7 offers a versatile triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens featuring f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. It supports video recording at 4K resolution with gyro-EIS, ensuring stable footage.

The Realme 13+, in contrast, opts for a dual-camera system with a 50 MP primary lens featuring f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, along with a 2 MP depth sensor. It also supports 4K video recording, but the absence of an ultrawide lens limits its versatility.

For selfies, the Poco X7 comes with a 20 MP wide-angle camera, while the Realme 13+ features a 16 MP wide-angle camera. Both deliver clear selfies, but the Poco X7 offers better resolution for sharper images.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is a crucial factor for most users. The Poco X7 is equipped with a 5110 mAh battery (or 5500 mAh in the India-specific model), paired with 45W fast charging that charges the device fully in 52 minutes.

The Realme 13+ features a slightly smaller 5000 mAh battery, but it compensates with 80W fast charging, capable of charging the device to 50% in just 19 minutes. While the Poco X7 offers a larger battery, the Realme 13+ provides significantly faster charging, making it ideal for users who are always on the go.

Audio, Connectivity, and Other Features

Audio: Both devices feature stereo speakers, but the Realme 13+ retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, offering flexibility for wired audio users.

Connectivity: Both smartphones support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. The Poco X7 includes an infrared port, which is missing in the Realme 13+.

Sensors: Both devices come with under-display optical fingerprint sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, proximity sensors, and compasses.

Color Variants

The Poco X7 is available in Black, Green, and Silver, while the Realme 13+ offers stylish options like Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple.

Pricing:

Conclusion

The Poco X7 and Realme 13+ are impressive smartphones that cater to different user preferences. The Poco X7 stands out with its brighter display, better water resistance, and versatile camera setup. On the other hand, the Realme 13+ shines with faster charging, expandable storage, and a headphone jack. Depending on your priorities—whether it’s display quality, charging speed, or additional features—you can make an informed choice between these two smartphones.