Prime Day Deals: boAt Unveils Cutting-Edge Audio Wearables at Unbeatable Prices

boAt's Prime Day deals are here! Grab the Rockerz, Airdopes, Nirvana, and Immortal series audio wearables at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your sound today!

boAt, a leading audio and wearables brand, is celebrating its long-standing partnership with Amazon by launching four new audio wearables on Prime Day. The Rockerz 255 Z Plus, Airdopes 280 ANC, Nirvana Space, and Immortal 158 are set to redefine the TWS and neckband categories with premium features and remarkable affordability.

boAt Rockerz 255 Z Plus

These Bluetooth headphones boast ENx Tech for crystal-clear calls, 24-Bit Audio Processing for immersive audio, 50 hours of playback, and BEAST Mode for ultra-low latency gaming. With ASAP™ Charge, magnetic Hall Switch, and IPX4 water resistance, these headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Price: ₹1,299

boAt Airdopes 280 ANC

These wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound with 13mm drivers, up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode. With 60 hours of total playtime, in-ear detection, Quad Mics ENx Tech for clear calls, and IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are designed for those on the go.

Price: ₹1,298

boAt Nirvana Space

Experience unparalleled audio with 360 Spatial Audio and boAt Signature Sound powered by Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Drivers. These TWS earbuds feature up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 100 hours of playtime, ASAP Charge, and Quad Mics with AI ENx Tech. The boAt Hearables App allows for personalized audio settings.

Price: ₹1,998

boAt Immortal 158 TWS

These gaming earbuds are equipped with 40ms Super-Low Latency BEAST Mode, 40 hours of playback, and RGB LEDs for a stylish look. With boAt Signature Sound, 10mm dynamic drivers, ENx Technology, ASAP Charge, and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds offer an immersive gaming and audio experience.

Price: ₹999

boAt Smart Ring Active

Introducing India’s most affordable smart ring, featuring comprehensive health monitoring, a magnetic charging case, 5ATM water resistance, multiple sports modes, and up to 5 days of battery life. This sleek and stylish ring is available in five sizes and three colors, offering a perfect fit for everyone.

Price: ₹2,999

All of these innovative boAt products will be available at exceptional prices during the Amazon Prime Day sales, making them a must-have for tech and audio enthusiasts alike.