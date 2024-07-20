Xiaomi and Redmi Unleash Exciting Discounts for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Xiaomi and Redmi offer huge discounts on smartphones, TVs, tablets & more during Amazon Prime Day! Grab the best deals starting July 20th, 2024.

Xiaomi, a beloved smartphone brand in India, is offering a wide array of impressive deals on smartphones, TVs, and other connected ecosystem products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting July 20th, 2024. Enjoy up to 30% off on smartphones, up to 57% off on TVs, and even up to 62% off on tablets! This is your chance to snag the latest tech at unbeatable prices.

Smartphone Spectaculars

The Redmi 13 5G, with its premium design and impressive 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Adaptive Sync display, is available at a special launch price:

Redmi 13 5G 6+128 GB at ₹13,999

Redmi 13 5G 8+128GB at ₹15,499

The stylish Redmi 13 C 5G, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, comes in vibrant colors and is available at never-before-seen prices:

Redmi 13 C 5G 4GB+128GB at ₹10,499

Redmi 13 C 5G 6 +128GB at ₹11,999

Redmi 13 C 5G 8 +256GB at ₹13,999

But that’s not all! You can also find discounts on the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G models.

Television Temptations

Elevate your viewing experience with the Xiaomi Smart TV 43A, available at a special offer price of ₹21,749. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and immersive audio, it’s the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Looking for even bigger savings? Enjoy up to 57% off on other Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs, including the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32″ (2024), Xiaomi X43 (2023 Edition), Xiaomi Smart TV A 32″ (2024), and Xiaomi X50 (2023 Edition).

Tablet Treats and More

Xiaomi is offering exclusive first-time discounts on Xiaomi Pad 6 accessories and the lowest prices ever on their tablet range. You can also find incredible deals on other connected ecosystem products, such as Redmi Buds, Mi Power Banks, and smart home devices.

Don’t Miss Out!

With a vast range of products available at unbeatable prices, Xiaomi’s Prime Day Sale is an opportunity not to be missed. Head over to Amazon on July 20th and 21st to take advantage of these fantastic deals and upgrade your tech arsenal!