Proxgy Introduces Revolutionary Solutions to Upgrade Industrial Helmets

Proxgy launches Hat+ Band and ProHat Band, converting helmets into AC Helmets and Smart Helmets. Affordable, lightweight solutions for industrial workers.

Proxgy has launched two innovative products, Hat+ Band and ProHat Band, designed to enhance the safety, comfort, and connectivity of industrial workers. These devices transform ordinary helmets into advanced AC Helmets and Smart Helmets, catering to the needs of workers in challenging environments worldwide.

Introducing the Hat+ Band: Comfort in High Temperatures

The Hat+ Band is an industry-first device that converts any standard helmet into an air-conditioned helmet, providing relief for workers in high-temperature environments like mines, road construction, tunnels, factories, and policing. This lightweight device offers up to 8-10 hours of battery backup, ensuring consistent cooling throughout demanding shifts. Its affordability and adaptability make it a cost-effective solution for industries aiming to improve worker comfort without significant investment in traditional AC helmets.

ProHat Band: Safety and Connectivity Redefined

The ProHat Band enhances workplace safety and connectivity by transforming regular helmets into Smart Helmets. It includes features like audio/video conferencing, 4G and BLE connectivity, and AI-powered edge processing. These capabilities enable real-time communication, remote collaboration, and on-site hazard detection, ensuring workers remain connected and secure.

Affordable Solutions for the Workforce

Both the Hat+ Band and the ProHat Band are priced under INR 9,990, making them accessible for businesses and workers alike. Unlike traditional helmets that are costly and often inaccessible to ground-level workers, these bands can be retrofitted onto any off-the-shelf helmet, democratizing safety and comfort.

Inspiration Behind the Innovation

Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Proxgy, highlighted the inspiration for these products, which stemmed from direct engagement with the blue-collar workforce during market surveys. Workers frequently mentioned that AC helmets were unaffordable and rarely provided by business owners. This led to the creation of affordable, adaptable solutions tailored to real-world challenges.

Both products are Made in India and align with Proxgy’s commitment to empowering industrial workers through technology.

Availability and Broader Vision

The Hat+ Band and ProHat Band are available for pre-order, with shipments beginning next month. These innovations reflect Proxgy’s dedication to enhancing safety and efficiency across industries such as Oil & Gas, Mining, Security, Policing, Manufacturing, Inspections, and Construction.

By providing affordable and effective solutions, Proxgy continues to lead in developing wearable Industrial IoT devices for challenging work environments.