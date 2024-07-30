Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 to Empower Affordable 5G Smartphones

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) on July 30, aimed at bringing 5G connectivity to a broader global audience. Designed for smartphones under $99, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be featured in a Xiaomi smartphone expected by the end of the year.

Expanding 5G Accessibility

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., emphasized the SoC’s role in making 5G technology more accessible. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the potential to reshape connectivity and interaction through gigabit-fast 5G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: A Closer Look

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 boasts an octa-core CPU with two Kryo Prime cores (A78-based) and six Kryo efficiency cores (A55-based). Built on a 4nm processing node, the Kryo Prime cores reach speeds of up to 2GHz, while the efficiency cores reach 1.8GHz. The SoC supports FHD+ displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate, gigabit 5G connectivity on standalone networks, and dual-frequency GNSS (L1 + L5), including India’s NavIC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Technical Specifications