Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 to Empower Affordable 5G Smartphones

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) on July 30, aimed at bringing 5G connectivity to a broader global audience. Designed for smartphones under $99, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be featured in a Xiaomi smartphone expected by the end of the year.
Expanding 5G Accessibility
Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., emphasized the SoC’s role in making 5G technology more accessible. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the potential to reshape connectivity and interaction through gigabit-fast 5G.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: A Closer Look
The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 boasts an octa-core CPU with two Kryo Prime cores (A78-based) and six Kryo efficiency cores (A55-based). Built on a 4nm processing node, the Kryo Prime cores reach speeds of up to 2GHz, while the efficiency cores reach 1.8GHz. The SoC supports FHD+ displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate, gigabit 5G connectivity on standalone networks, and dual-frequency GNSS (L1 + L5), including India’s NavIC.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Technical Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Kryo CPU – 2 PC (up to 2GHz) and 6 EC (up to 1.8GHz)
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU, API support: OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1, hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder
- 5G: Snapdragon 5G modem-RF system, up to 1Gbps
- Wi-Fi: Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth: v5.1
- Camera: Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor, Dual 12-bit ISPs, Up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera with 30FPS zero shutter lag, up to 32MP single camera with 30 FPS zero shutter lag, Up to 84MP photo capture, 1080p single video capture at 60 FPS, 1080p dual video capture at 30 FPS, HEIC photo capture, H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC) video capture, slow-motion video capture 720p at 120 FPS, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Motion Compensation Temporal Filter (MCTF) for video, video image stabilization, and face detection.
- Audio: Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio at 96 kHz