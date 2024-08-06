Realme 13 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Battle of the Budget Beasts

Realme 13 Pro vs. Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Which mid-range smartphone is the best in 2024? This in-depth comparison covers design, display, performance, camera, battery, and more. Find out which phone wins!

The Realme 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are two heavy hitters in the mid-range smartphone arena, each packing a punch in its own way. As a tech enthusiast who’s always on the lookout for the best bang for my buck, I’ve had the pleasure of test-driving both devices, and let me tell you, the choice isn’t easy.

Design: A Tale of Two Aesthetics

The Realme 13 Pro exudes a certain elegance with its slimmer profile (161.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm) and lighter weight (183.5 g). The IP65 rating gives me peace of mind knowing it can handle a bit of dust and a splash of water. It’s available in Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green – colors that definitely turn heads.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ feels a bit more substantial in the hand, measuring 161.4 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm and weighing 199 g. Its IP68 rating means it can survive a dunk in the pool, which is a bonus for clumsy folks like me. The color options are equally enticing, ranging from the classic Midnight Black and Moonlight White to the more adventurous Aurora Purple, Fushion Purple, and Camo Green.

Display: A Visual Feast

Both phones sport a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Scrolling through social media or playing games feels incredibly fluid. However, there are subtle differences. The Realme 13 Pro‘s display gets insanely bright at 2000 nits, making it a joy to use even under direct sunlight. The colors pop, and HDR content looks fantastic.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ fights back with a slightly higher resolution (1220 x 2712 pixels) and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. While the difference in sharpness isn’t immediately noticeable, Dolby Vision content does look a tad more cinematic on the Redmi. Plus, the always-on display is a convenient feature that I’ve grown to love.

Performance: Power Under the Hood

Underneath the sleek exteriors, both phones house powerful processors. The Realme 13 Pro’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip (Octa-core: 4×2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) handles everyday tasks with ease and doesn’t break a sweat with graphically demanding games. Having up to 12GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, and the 512GB storage option is plenty for all my apps, photos, and videos.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ takes a different approach with its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip (Octa-core: 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510). In my experience, it’s just as capable as the Snapdragon, delivering snappy performance and handling games without a hitch. The Redmi even one-ups the Realme with up to 16GB of RAM, making it a multitasking beast.

Camera: Capturing Moments, Big and Small

Both phones sport impressive camera setups, but there are some key distinctions. The Realme 13 Pro’s dual rear camera system (50MP main with OIS, 8MP ultrawide) consistently delivers sharp, well-exposed photos in good lighting. While the 2x zoom isn’t as versatile as a telephoto lens, it’s still handy for getting closer to the action. The low-light performance is surprisingly good, thanks to the Night Mode that brightens up scenes without introducing too much noise.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ takes the megapixel race to the extreme with its 200MP main sensor. While the sheer resolution is impressive, it doesn’t necessarily translate to significantly better photos in everyday scenarios. However, if you love to zoom in on your photos or crop them heavily, the Redmi’s extra megapixels can come in handy. The 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras are decent but not groundbreaking.

Battery: Endurance and Speed

Battery life is crucial for any smartphone, and both the Realme 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ deliver in this department. The Realme’s 5200mAh battery easily lasts a full day with moderate to heavy usage. When it’s time to refuel, the 45W wired charging gets the job done relatively quickly.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ slightly trails behind with its 5000mAh battery, but it more than makes up for it with its mind-blowing 120W wired charging. In my tests, I was able to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in less than 20 minutes! This is a game-changer for busy folks who are always on the go.

Price

The Realme 13 Pro starts at a more budget-friendly price of Rs. 26,999, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at Rs. 31,999. If you’re looking to save some cash, the Realme might be the way to go.

Software: A Matter of Taste

Software is a matter of personal preference, and both Realme UI 5.0 (based on Android 14) and MIUI 14 (based on Android 13, upgradable to 14 with HyperOS) have their pros and cons. Realme UI is known for its clean, near-stock Android experience with some useful customizations. MIUI is more feature-rich and heavily customized, which some users might find overwhelming.

The Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

So, which one of these mid-range marvels should you choose? It ultimately boils down to your priorities.

Choose the Realme 13 Pro if you value:

A slimmer, lighter design

A brighter display for outdoor use

Better low-light camera performance

Choose the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ if you prioritize:

A more durable, water-resistant build

A slightly higher resolution display with Dolby Vision

Blazing-fast 120W charging

A more feature-rich software experience

Both phones are excellent choices, and you won’t be disappointed with either one. It’s a testament to how competitive the mid-range smartphone market has become. So, go ahead and pick the one that speaks to you – you’re in for a treat!