Xiaomi Unveils Independence Day Sale with Major Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, and Smart Devices

Xiaomi's Independence Day Sale offers up to 30% off on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smart products. Deals available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores from August 6th, 2024.

Xiaomi, a prominent player in the Indian smartphone market, has announced its Independence Day Sale, set to commence on August 6th, 2024. The sale, available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores, will feature discounts of up to 30% on a wide range of smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smart products.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: A Flagship Experience at a Lower Price

One of the highlights of the sale is the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, now available with a ₹5,000 discount.

This flagship smartphone boasts a 3D curved 1.5K CrystalRes display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, and 120W HyperCharge capabilities.

Redmi 13 5G: Stylish Design and Impressive Display

The Redmi 13 5G, known for its crystal back design and segment-leading 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ display, will be available at a special launch price starting at ₹12,999.

Xiaomi Smart TVs: Up to 57% Off

Xiaomi’s range of smart TVs, including the Xiaomi 55X GTV and Xiaomi 43X Pro TV, will be offered with significant discounts, making them more accessible for consumers seeking an immersive entertainment experience.

Redmi Pad Pro and Ecosystem Products: Deep Discounts

The Redmi Pad Pro, a powerful tablet designed for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts, will be available starting at ₹19,999. Additionally, Xiaomi and Redmi ecosystem products, including smart home devices and accessories, will be offered with discounts of up to 65%.

Availability and Future Prospects

Xiaomi’s Independence Day Sale promises a wide array of options for consumers looking to upgrade their tech arsenal. With substantial discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smart devices, the sale is expected to attract significant interest from tech enthusiasts across India. The availability of these deals on multiple platforms, including online marketplaces and physical stores, further enhances convenience for potential buyers.