Upgrade Your Smartphone with the OPPO Reno 12 Series at an Exclusive BOBCARD Discount

BOBCARD Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, is offering an exclusive opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience with the new OPPO Reno 12 series. This limited-time offer is available on OPPO.com, featuring attractive discounts and flexible no-cost EMI options.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Power and Elegance

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is a powerhouse of performance and style. With a price tag of ₹36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, it boasts a sleek design in Sunset Gold and Space Brown. Its 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor ensures smooth operation. The 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom, and 8MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 50MP front camera for stunning selfies. The device also features AI capabilities like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Studio, along with stereo speakers and enhanced durability. BOBCARD sweetens the deal with a 10% discount up to ₹4,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

OPPO Reno 12 5G: Immersive Visuals and Performance

The OPPO Reno 12 5G, priced at ₹32,999, captivates with its 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display and elegant design in Sunset Peach, Astro Silver, and Matte Brown. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it handles multitasking and storage needs with ease. The 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage, and the camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP front camera for capturing memorable moments. AI features like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Best Face enhance your photography experience. BOBCARD offers a 10% discount up to ₹3,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on this model.

Advantages of No-Cost EMI with BOBCARD: