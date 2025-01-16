realme 14 Pro+ Review : A Game Changer in the Mid-Range Smartphone Arena

The mid-range smartphone market is a battlefield. Every brand is vying for the crown, offering compelling features at competitive prices. But every once in a while, a device comes along that truly shakes things up, redefining what we expect from a phone that doesn’t cost a fortune. This year, that device is the realme 14 Pro+, a phone that doesn’t just play the game, it changes the rules entirely.

After spending considerable time with the realme 14 Pro+, I’m not just impressed; I’m genuinely excited. This isn’t just another iterative update; it’s a bold leap forward, especially in the realm of mobile photography. But as we’ll explore, the camera is only part of the story. From its groundbreaking design to its robust performance, the 14 Pro+ challenges the status quo, blurring the lines between mid-range and flagship.

A Design That Turns Heads (and Changes Colors!)

Let’s start with what immediately grabs your attention: the design. The realme 14 Pro+ is a looker, but it’s more than just a pretty face. In a world of increasingly homogenous smartphone designs, realme has dared to be different, particularly with the Pearl White variant. This isn’t just a color option; it’s a statement. Thanks to its pioneering cold-sensitive color-changing technology, the phone’s back panel shifts from a pristine pearl white to a vibrant blue when exposed to temperatures below 16°C.

I took the phone out on a chilly day, and the transformation was truly mesmerizing. It’s not just a gimmick; it’s a conversation starter. The color shift is gradual yet noticeable, and the speed of the change is directly related to the temperature drop. Of course, the effect is reversible. As the phone warms up, it returns to its original pearly hue. I should note, however, that realme does mention that the color-changing effect might diminish over time due to the nature of the thermochromic fiber. But even if that does happen, it wouldn’t detract from the phone’s overall unique aesthetic appeal.

The beauty of the Pearl White variant goes beyond its color-shifting magic. The back cover features a unique, shell-like texture, a result of a collaboration with the renowned Danish design studio, Valeur Designers, known for their work with Bang & Olufsen. The inspiration from ocean elements is evident, and the use of organic seashell powder for a matte finish adds a touch of elegance and sophistication. Each back cover is unique, adding to the phone’s exclusive feel.

But this focus on aesthetics doesn’t compromise practicality. The phone is surprisingly slim, measuring under 8mm thick, thanks in part to its quad-curved profile. It feels great in hand, and the use of 95% eco-friendly materials in the fusion fiber construction is a welcome nod to sustainability.

Display

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display is an absolute showstopper. With a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%, the Realme 14 Pro+ offers an immersive viewing experience. The quad-curve design ensures minimal bezels and soft edges, making it a delight to use for streaming content, gaming, or simply browsing.

I was particularly impressed by the 3840Hz PWM dimming, which reduces eye strain during prolonged use, even in low-light conditions. Whether watching movies or scrolling through social media, the display’s vibrant colors and sharp details make every interaction visually stunning.

Camera System

Now, let’s dive into what truly sets the realme 14 Pro+ apart: its camera system. This isn’t just an incremental upgrade; it’s a revolution in mid-range photography. The phone boasts a triple camera setup that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, what you’d find on much more expensive devices.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the periscope telephoto lens, a feature that’s practically unheard of in this price segment. Equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor, a large 1/2″ sensor size, and a 50MP resolution, this periscope lens delivers exceptional image quality. With 3X optical zoom, 6X lossless zoom, and an industry-leading 120X super zoom, the 14 Pro+ lets you capture distant subjects with stunning clarity.

I put the zoom capabilities to the test, capturing everything from distant buildings to wildlife. The results were consistently impressive. Even at high zoom levels, the images retained a remarkable level of detail, thanks in part to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which effectively minimizes blur. Low-light performance was equally impressive, with the periscope lens capturing clear and detailed shots even in challenging lighting conditions.

The main camera, featuring the Sony IMX896 sensor, is no slouch either. With a large 1/1.56″ sensor, 50MP resolution, OIS, and 2X in-sensor zoom, this camera delivers DSLR-level clarity across a wide range of shooting scenarios. I was particularly impressed by its performance in low-light situations. The camera effectively managed noise while preserving detail, resulting in crisp and atmospheric night shots. In well-lit conditions, the 14 Pro+ demonstrated superior depth and dimension in its photography, thanks to its advanced algorithm that manages brightness and enhances image purity.

But the real magic lies in the software. The realme 14 Pro+’s AI HyperRAW algorithm is a game-changer. It’s a complex image processing algorithm that excels at light and shadow reconstruction. It intelligently predicts the direction of light and reconstructs HDR, enhancing the interplay of light and shadow in your photos. The result? Images that are more realistic, with a dramatic sense of depth that elevates them beyond the typical smartphone snapshot. The algorithm also features the only RAW domain AI noise reduction in its segment, resulting in a 26.5% improvement in signal-to-noise ratio. This means cleaner, clearer images with more detail and richness.

MagicGlow Triple Flash: A Night Portrait Game Changer

For portrait enthusiasts, the 14 Pro+’s MagicGlow Triple Flash system is a revelation. This industry-first triple flash setup provides professional-level lighting in even the most challenging conditions. I tested it in dimly lit environments, and the results were remarkable. The flash system intelligently adjusts color temperature to ensure natural skin tones, and the five adjustable brightness levels give you precise control over the lighting.

The “Ocean Oculus” triple camera and triple flash layout is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The gradient details are seamlessly integrated into the phone’s design, creating a balanced and visually appealing camera module.

AI Ultra Clarity 2.0: Breathing New Life into Blurry Images

Another standout feature is the AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, which leverages AI to significantly reduce blurriness in both telephoto shots and internet images. I tested it with some blurry photos I found online, as well as some telephoto shots taken at high zoom levels. The results were impressive, with the AI effectively sharpening the images and restoring detail. This feature is particularly useful for enhancing those super-zoom shots, where detail can sometimes be lost.

Portrait Mode and Night Photography: Excelling in Challenging Conditions

I extensively tested the portrait mode, particularly with the 3X zoom. The background blur was natural and pleasing, and the subject separation was excellent. Even in complex lighting environments like bars and parties, the 14 Pro+ delivered impressive results, especially when using the triple flash.

Night photography is another area where the 14 Pro+ shines. I tested it in various low-light scenarios, including cityscapes and even near-complete darkness. The night mode, combined with the different zoom levels, allowed me to capture stunning architectural shots with impressive detail and clarity.

AI Snap Mode: Capturing the Moment with Precision

For those who love capturing action shots, the AI Snap Mode is a must-try. This feature, which is also present in the flagship realme GT7 Pro, excels at capturing fast-moving subjects with exceptional clarity. I tested it with pets and sports, and it consistently delivered sharp and vibrant images, even when the subject was in motion.

Performance

The realme 14 Pro+ isn’t just about the camera; it’s a powerhouse in other areas too. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a processor that delivers flagship-level performance without the flagship price tag. With its advanced 4nm process and a clock speed of up to 2.5 GHz, the phone handled everything I threw at it with ease, from demanding games to multitasking.

The 14 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of RAM, with an additional 14GB of dynamic RAM available, ensuring smooth performance even when running multiple apps simultaneously. I played some graphic-intensive games, and the phone didn’t break a sweat, thanks in part to its massive 6000mm² 3D VC cooling system, the largest in its segment. The phone remained cool to the touch even during extended gaming sessions. The benchmark scores are equally impressive, with the phone reaching over 820,000 on AnTuTu.

Battery Life

Battery life is often a concern with powerful smartphones, but the realme 14 Pro+ excels in this area as well. It packs a massive 6000mAh Titan battery, one of the largest in its class. I easily got through a full day of heavy use, including gaming, photography, and video streaming, with plenty of juice left over. And when it was time to recharge, the 80W SUPERVOOC charging got me back up to 100% in no time. realme also guarantees that the battery will maintain over 80% health after four years of use (1,600 cycles), which is impressive.

Built to Last: Ruggedness and Durability

The realme 14 Pro+ isn’t just a pretty face; it’s built to withstand the rigors of daily life. It boasts IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, meaning it can handle everything from coffee spills to even being submerged in water. It also has military-grade shock resistance, so you don’t have to worry about accidental drops. I even tested out the Underwater Shooting Mode, and it worked flawlessly, allowing me to capture photos and videos underwater for up to 60 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters.

Software: Feature-Packed Realme UI 6.0

The realme 14 Pro+ runs on the smooth and intuitive realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. AI is deeply integrated, enhancing everything from the camera’s intelligent scene recognition and HyperRAW algorithm to system-wide performance and battery optimization. The camera software, in particular, shines, using advanced algorithms to deliver stunning image quality, especially in low light.

Features like AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 for sharpening blurry images showcase the power of the software. Beyond the camera, the UI offers a customizable and fluid experience, with plenty of personalization options and useful tools like a built-in app lock and game space. The software is well-optimized, working seamlessly with the powerful hardware to provide a lag-free and responsive user experience. In short, it’s a thoughtfully designed software package that truly complements the 14 Pro+’s impressive hardware.

Final Verdict: A Mid-Range Masterpiece

The realme 14 Pro+ is more than just a smartphone; it’s a statement. It’s a declaration that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a device with a cutting-edge camera, flagship-level performance, and a stunning design. From its groundbreaking color-changing technology to its revolutionary camera system, the 14 Pro+ pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in a mid-range phone.

If you’re looking for a phone that excels in photography, offers exceptional performance, and stands out from the crowd, the realme 14 Pro+ should be at the top of your list. It’s not just a great mid-range phone; it’s a great phone, period. It’s a device that has truly impressed me, and I’m confident it will impress you too. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB model is available for ₹31,999. The top-tier 12GB+256GB version is priced at ₹34,999. It will be offered in three color options: Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey.

The realme 14 Pro+ isn’t just playing the game; it’s changing it, and I’m excited to see how it will inspire the rest of the industry to step up its game. This is a phone that deserves all the accolades it’s sure to receive. It is without a doubt one of the best phones to use in 2025.