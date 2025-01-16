Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Realme has officially launched the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G smartphones in India. Both models feature a stylish design and come in three color options, including Suede Grey and a temperature-sensitive Pearl White variant. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Realme 14 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. Both smartphones are equipped with a massive 6,000mAh Titan battery, supporting fast charging for extended usage.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Price in India

The Realme 14 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at ₹26,999. It is available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, ₹31,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and ₹34,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. It will be offered in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey color options. Customers can avail of discounts of up to ₹4,000 using eligible bank card offers. Pre-booking has already started, and sales will commence on January 23 at 12 PM through Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and offline stores.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone boasts a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS and an f/1.88 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with OIS, offering up to 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh Titan battery that supports 80W fast charging. The device measures 163.51×77.34×7.99mm and weighs 196g.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro 5G shares similar features, including dual-SIM support, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, and IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings. It features a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and is available with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the rear, it features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with OIS, while the front has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options and sensors are nearly identical to the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, including dual speakers with Hi-Res certification.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It measures 162×74×7.5mm and weighs 181g.

Innovative Colour-Changing Technology

One standout feature of both the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G is their Pearl White variant. This version utilizes cold-sensitive technology, causing the back panel to shift from white to blue when the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius. The device reverts to its original color as the temperature rises, adding a dynamic and aesthetic appeal.