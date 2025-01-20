Realme 14 Pro Series Launch in India: A New Era of Mid-Range Smartphones

Discover the Realme 14 Pro series, launching in India with innovative features like a color-changing design and powerful specs, starting at ₹22,999. Available from Jan 23.

Realme has just launched its innovative Realme 14 Pro series in India, featuring the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. These smartphones are designed to deliver high performance and a unique user experience, starting at an accessible price of ₹22,999. Let’s explore the remarkable attributes of these devices.

Innovative Design

The Realme 14 Pro series stands out with its colour-changing rear panel. The Pearl White variant of the phones offers a dynamic shift to a blue hue when the temperature drops below 16°C, adding a touch of sophistication and novelty.

Display and Performance

The Realme 14 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid navigation and a crisp visual experience. It shines brightly with up to 4500 nits, making it easily usable even under direct sunlight. Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Realme 14 Pro+ for its versatile triple camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX8986 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also sports a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Enhanced Battery Life

Both models boast a 6000mAh battery, with the Realme 14 Pro+ supporting 80W fast charging and the Realme 14 Pro offering 45W fast charging. This feature ensures the phones are quickly recharged and ready to go.

Price and Availability

The Realme 14 Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes up to ₹26,999 for the 256GB storage option. The Realme 14 Pro+ starts at ₹29,999, with the highest configuration priced at ₹34,999. These models will be available from January 23, via Flipkart, the Realme website, and select retail outlets.

Why Opt for the Realme 14 Pro Series?

The Realme 14 Pro series merges stylish design with robust functionality. Its state-of-the-art features and competitive pricing make it a top choice for both tech enthusiasts and everyday users looking for a dependable yet stylish smartphone.

Source.