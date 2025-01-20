Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Prices Leaked Ahead of January 22 Launch: Everything You Need to Know

Discover the leaked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series ahead of the January 22 launch. Key details and anticipated costs revealed.

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S25 series on January 22, with the latest leaks suggesting a significant price increase from the previous Galaxy S24 series. Potential buyers can already make reservations for the new lineup.

Pricing Insights for the Galaxy S25 Series

Recent leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 base model, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at ₹84,999. This marks a considerable increase from the Galaxy S24’s launch price of ₹74,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. A more spacious 12GB+512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 is expected to cost ₹94,999.

Higher Models and Price Ranges

The Galaxy S25+ shows a similar upward trend in pricing. It is tipped to start at ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model—a rise from its predecessor’s ₹99,999 starting price. The 12GB+512GB configuration may be priced at ₹1,14,999.

The Premium Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, escalating to ₹1,44,999 for the 16GB+512GB version. The most premium variant, featuring 16GB+1TB, could reach ₹1,64,999, compared to the previous Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched at ₹1,29,999 for its base model.

Technological Enhancements and Availability

The expected price hike is attributed to the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

Reservations for these highly anticipated models are open through Samsung’s official website and selected retailers across India. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to reveal more about Samsung’s latest advancements, with the Galaxy S25 series expected to be a major highlight.

Source.