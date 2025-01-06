realme 14 Pro Series Set to Dazzle with Color-Changing Design and Cutting-Edge Features

06/01/2025
Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
Add Comment
realme 14 Pro Series Set to Dazzle with Color-Changing Design and Cutting-Edge Features
realme 14 Pro Series 5G launches January 16th with color-changing design, 120x zoom camera, Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and stunning color options.

realme is set to launch its highly anticipated 14 Pro Series 5G on January 16th, introducing a groundbreaking color-changing design developed in collaboration with Nordic design studio Valeur Designers. The series will be available in four stunning color options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink.

A Visual Feast

The Pearl White variant utilizes thermochromic fusion fiber technology to create a dynamic shift in appearance. Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink are exclusive to the Indian market, drawing inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of these iconic cities.

Display and Design

The realme 14 Pro series boasts a Quad Curve display with 1.5K resolution and ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, setting a new standard for its price segment.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-reflection periscope camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 lens. This advanced setup supports an impressive 120x super zoom, along with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. The primary sensor is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP autofocus front camera. A triple-flash system further enhances the camera module.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the realme 14 Pro series is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The device is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box.

The realme 14 Pro series appears poised to make a significant impact on the smartphone market. With its innovative color-changing design, impressive camera capabilities, and powerful performance upgrades, it offers a compelling package for tech enthusiasts. The combination of striking aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on user experience suggests that the realme 14 Pro series could be a strong contender in its segment.

Source.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Vishal Jain

Vishal Jain

With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
View all stories
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More! POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life