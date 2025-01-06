realme 14 Pro Series Set to Dazzle with Color-Changing Design and Cutting-Edge Features

realme 14 Pro Series 5G launches January 16th with color-changing design, 120x zoom camera, Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and stunning color options.

realme is set to launch its highly anticipated 14 Pro Series 5G on January 16th, introducing a groundbreaking color-changing design developed in collaboration with Nordic design studio Valeur Designers. The series will be available in four stunning color options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink.

A Visual Feast

The Pearl White variant utilizes thermochromic fusion fiber technology to create a dynamic shift in appearance. Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink are exclusive to the Indian market, drawing inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of these iconic cities.

Display and Design

The realme 14 Pro series boasts a Quad Curve display with 1.5K resolution and ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, setting a new standard for its price segment.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-reflection periscope camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 lens. This advanced setup supports an impressive 120x super zoom, along with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. The primary sensor is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP autofocus front camera. A triple-flash system further enhances the camera module.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the realme 14 Pro series is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The device is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box.

The realme 14 Pro series appears poised to make a significant impact on the smartphone market. With its innovative color-changing design, impressive camera capabilities, and powerful performance upgrades, it offers a compelling package for tech enthusiasts. The combination of striking aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on user experience suggests that the realme 14 Pro series could be a strong contender in its segment.

Source.