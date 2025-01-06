Poco X7 Series Launching in India: Specs, Price, and More

Poco X7 series launches in India on January 9th. Featuring MediaTek Dimensity processors, AMOLED displays, and IP69 rating. Expected price under ₹20,000 for X7 and under ₹30,000 for X7 Pro.

The Poco X7 series is generating significant buzz ahead of its India launch on January 9th. Both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro promise a compelling blend of features and affordability, aiming to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market.

Powerful Performance and Advanced Features

The Poco X7 Pro, possibly a rebranded Redmi Turbo, will be powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. This chipset, combined with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensures smooth multitasking and rapid app launches. Notably, the X7 Pro will be the first phone in India to run on Hyper OS 2.0 UI, likely based on Android 15. A robust 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support promises extended usage without frequent top-ups.

Stunning Display and Capable Cameras

The Poco X7 Pro is expected to boast a 6.67-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Its dual rear camera setup features a Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while a 20MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls.

Durability and Design

Adding to its appeal, the Poco X7 Pro is rumored to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a feature also seen in the recent Redmi Note 14 lineup.

Poco X7: A Strong Contender

The Poco X7 also boasts impressive specifications, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with OIS, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It will sport a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an IP69 rating.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco X7 series will be unveiled in India on January 9th at 5:30 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. The Poco X7 is confirmed to be priced under ₹20,000, while the Poco X7 Pro will be available for under ₹30,000, making both devices highly competitive in their respective segments.

Source.