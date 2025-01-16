Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+: Which One Stands Out?

In the competitive world of smartphones, the Realme 14 Pro+ and the Realme 13 Pro+ have established themselves as feature-packed offerings that cater to a wide range of users. From cutting-edge display technology to impressive performance capabilities, both models bring several notable features to the table. However, the differences in design, battery capacity, durability, and other specifications highlight how each device is tailored for specific needs. This comprehensive comparison aims to break down every detail to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build Quality: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

When comparing the design and build quality of these devices, the Realme 14 Pro+ immediately catches attention with its larger size and enhanced durability. It measures 163.5 x 77.3 x 8 mm or 8.3 mm depending on the variant, and weighs 194 g or 196 g, giving it a slightly bulkier yet premium feel. Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro+ is more compact, measuring 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm or 8.4 mm, and is lighter, weighing 185.5 g or 190 g.

The materials used in both smartphones include a glass front, a plastic frame, and a glass back, ensuring durability while maintaining an elegant look. However, the Realme 14 Pro+ sets itself apart with IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, allowing it to survive in up to 1.5m of water for 60 minutes. This makes it more suitable for rugged usage. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro+ offers IP65 certification, which protects against dust and light splashes but lacks the same level of resilience.

For those who need a smartphone built to withstand tougher environments, the Realme 14 Pro+ is clearly the better choice.

Display: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

The displays on the Realme 14 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro+ are equally impressive, featuring AMOLED technology with support for 1 billion colors. These displays deliver vibrant visuals and deep contrasts, making them ideal for gaming, streaming, or general usage. However, there are key differences between the two.

The Realme 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, slightly larger than the 6.7-inch screen of the Realme 13 Pro+. It offers a resolution of 1272 x 2800 pixels with a pixel density of ~450 ppi, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals. With a peak brightness of 1500 nits, the display performs well in most lighting conditions, although it falls slightly short compared to the 2000 nits peak brightness offered by the Realme 13 Pro+.

The Realme 13 Pro+ also includes HDR image support, which enhances the viewing experience by delivering richer contrasts and improved color accuracy. While both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, the Realme 13 Pro+ takes the lead in outdoor usability due to its higher brightness and HDR compatibility.

Performance: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

When it comes to performance, the Realme 14 Pro+ is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, built on an advanced 4nm process. Its Octa-core CPU is configured with 1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A720, 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A720, and 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A520 cores, ensuring exceptional performance for multitasking and demanding apps. The device also features an upgraded Adreno 710 GPU running at 940 MHz, delivering superior graphics rendering and gaming performance.

On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro+ comes equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, also built on the 4nm process. Its CPU consists of 4×2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. While it offers commendable performance, it slightly lags behind the Realme 14 Pro+, especially in graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of software, the Realme 14 Pro+ runs on the latest Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, ensuring access to the most recent features and security updates. The Realme 13 Pro+, running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, offers a smooth experience but misses out on the newer enhancements provided by Android 15.

If raw performance and future-proofing are your priorities, the Realme 14 Pro+ emerges as the winner.

Cameras: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

Both smartphones feature a triple-camera setup designed for versatility and creativity. The primary sensor is a 50 MP wide-angle lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), ensuring sharp images even in low-light conditions. The periscope telephoto lens, also 50 MP, offers 3x optical zoom, while the 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 112˚ field of view is perfect for group photos or landscapes.

The Realme 14 Pro+ stands out with additional features such as a color spectrum sensor and a triple-LED flash, which significantly enhance color accuracy and low-light performance. Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro+ relies on a single LED flash and lacks the advanced color spectrum sensor.

For selfies, both devices include a 32 MP front camera, but the Realme 14 Pro+ features a wider aperture of f/2.2, compared to f/2.5 on the Realme 13 Pro+, allowing for better low-light selfies.

Battery and Charging: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

Battery life is one of the most significant differences between these two models. The Realme 14 Pro+ is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, capable of delivering extended usage for heavy users. It supports 80W wired fast charging, which can charge the device to 50% in just 24 minutes.

The Realme 13 Pro+, with its 5200 mAh battery, supports the same 80W charging technology but charges slightly faster, reaching 50% in just 19 minutes and 100% in 49 minutes. While the charging speeds are impressive, the smaller battery capacity means users may need to charge the device more frequently compared to the Realme 14 Pro+.

For users who prioritize longer battery life over charging speed, the Realme 14 Pro+ is the better option.

Connectivity and Features: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

Both devices come with dual SIM support, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless wireless connectivity. The Realme 14 Pro+ features Wi-Fi 5, which is standard for most devices, while the Realme 13 Pro+ offers Wi-Fi 6, providing faster and more reliable wireless internet connections.

Additionally, both smartphones include NFC for contactless payments, though its availability depends on the region. Neither device features a 3.5mm headphone jack or an infrared port, but both include USB Type-C 2.0 ports for charging and data transfer.

Colors and Variants: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

The Realme 14 Pro+ is available in Pearl White and Gray, offering a classic and elegant appearance. In contrast, the Realme 13 Pro+ is available in Monet Gold, Emerald Green, and Monet Purple, giving users more vibrant color options.

Pricing: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro+

Realme 14 Pro+: Starts at ₹29,999 – Best Buy Link!

Realme 13 Pro+: Starts at ₹30,999 – Best Buy Link!

Final Thoughts: Which One Should You Choose?

Choosing between the Realme 14 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro+ depends on your priorities. If you value durability, longer battery life, and the latest software updates, the Realme 14 Pro+ is the ideal choice. However, if you prioritize display brightness, HDR support, and faster charging speeds, the Realme 13 Pro+ might be a better fit.

Both smartphones deliver excellent value, but their differences cater to slightly different user needs, making this decision highly dependent on personal preferences.