Realme 14x 5G with 6,000mAh Battery and 45W Fast Charging Launches in India on December 18th

Realme 14x 5G confirmed to launch in India on December 18th, packing a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Available on Flipkart.

Realme has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in India, scheduled for December 18th. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key features, including details about the battery, charging capabilities, and build.

Battery and Charging

The Realme 14x 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. This charging setup is claimed to replenish the battery from zero to 50 percent in 38 minutes and achieve a full charge in 93 minutes.

Availability and Color Options

The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and Realme’s official e-store. It will be offered in black, gold, and red color options.

Durability

The Realme 14x 5G is touted as “India’s First IP69 phone under 15K,” indicating its price range and confirming its IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

Expected Specifications and Pricing

While official specifications are yet to be fully disclosed, leaks suggest the device may feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The Realme 14x 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 12X 5G, which launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

The Realme 14x 5G appears to be a promising addition to the budget smartphone segment, boasting a large battery, fast charging, and impressive durability with its IP69 rating. With its competitive pricing and attractive features, it is likely to capture the attention of consumers looking for a value-packed device. The official launch on December 18th will reveal the full specifications and pricing details, confirming whether the Realme 14x 5G lives up to the hype.