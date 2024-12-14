Free iOS and Android Apps This Weekend

Discover a collection of premium Android and iOS apps available for free this weekend. Enhance your smartphone experience with productivity apps, games, and more!

As the holiday season approaches, many of us find ourselves with extra time indoors. Why not use this opportunity to explore new apps and enhance your smartphone experience? Both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are offering a fantastic selection of premium apps for free this weekend.

While these apps deviate from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” they present a great chance to try something new. Remember that some may include in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that piques your interest but you don’t need it immediately, download and install it anyway. This way, it will be marked as “bought” and remain in your app library indefinitely, even if you uninstall it later.

Free Android Apps

Productivity and Lifestyle

PowerAudio Plus Music Player (₹35): Enjoy a feature-rich music player for all your audio files.

Bubbles Live Wallpaper (₹315): Add a touch of pizazz to your home screen with this live wallpaper.

Games

Christmas Games Pro – 5 in 1 (₹105): Get into the holiday spirit with this collection of Christmas-themed games.

Shadow Survival: Offline Games (₹70): Battle endless hordes and upgrade your weapons in this offline survival game.

Match Connect Pro (₹105): Challenge yourself with this fun and engaging counting game.

Spelling Book Pro (₹105): Perfect for kids and ESL learners, this educational game makes spelling fun.

Slime Legends Survivor (₹15): Test your skills as a slime blob trying to survive in a hostile world.

Free iOS Apps

Productivity and Lifestyle

Reading Habit (₹70): Discover and enjoy curated long-form articles from around the web.

Search Ace – AI Browser (₹280): Explore an alternative browsing experience with this AI-powered browser.

Convert Me – Video Audio PDF (₹420): Easily convert audio and video files with this versatile app.

iMusic Player & Equalizer (₹140): Enhance your music listening experience with this media player and built-in equalizer.

The Bitcoin Tracker (₹70): Keep track of Bitcoin prices in various currencies.

Games

Alice Trapped in Wonderland (₹140): Join Alice on her adventure through Wonderland and uncover its secrets.

Tiny Runner (₹140): Test your reflexes in this endless runner game filled with obstacles.

My City: Star Horse Stable (₹280): Let your children experience the joys of owning a horse with this fun game.

Catenaccio Football Manager (₹210): Step into the shoes of a football manager and see if you have what it takes to succeed.

Important Notes: